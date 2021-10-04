This Company Is Representing Malta At The USA’S Latest Gaming Expo

If you have dabbled with online gaming before, you have surely heard about Meridianbet. They are one of the most mentioned names across both Eastern and Southeastern Europe. If you’re speaking about gaming, you’re probably mentioning them. Meridianbet and their whole team are going to be jetting off to the USA to represent our lovely little Malta at the global gambling fair in Las Vegas. The Global Gaming Expo is all about creating a space for individuals within the gaming industry to meet and share their experiences and ideas. Meridianbet will be reconnecting with the industry from the 4th to the 7th of October.

Over 500 companies, spanning over 30,000 employees from all across the globe will be attending The Global Gaming Expo. Everyone is hungry to be in a space where they can freely share innovations and ideas, as this is their first big event back after the global situation. This exhibition presents a unique opportunity for Meridianbet to share its work with the rest of the gaming community. They have ongoing operations in over 30 countries across Europe and beyond, meaning that their gaming equipment and software developers now have the opportunity to present their work to the US market. Meridianbet will be bringing some pretty cool products to the table, such as machines and betting devices, modern electronic roulettes, multi-gaming platforms, web design solutions, new casino games, and new innovative consulting and business planning solutions.

It’s clear that the team at Meridianbet have been hustling hard, and now they have the opportunity to show off their work. Apart from having the opportunity to participate in the fair, Meridianbet also has the chance to take part in various professional gatherings and conferences. These will be geared more towards how online gambling games work and how to apply and use new technologies which are being brought to the market. They will also be discussing responsible gaming, taking into consideration addiction prevention and the protection of their players, with a focus on minors. Meridianbet brings together all of the up-and-coming brains within the industry who are bursting with new ideas. These graduates from the region are busy developing the latest solutions when it comes to artificial intelligence, big data, video and slot game design, as well as innovating in digital marketing.

Despite the pandemic, Meridianbet has successfully launched twenty new products. These new creations have helped set it apart from the competition by offering a range of games to players, with live betting on all matches. They also have betting options available on politics and other forms of entertainment available. Meridianbet is really making strides in the gaming industry, making a name for themselves all across Europe and now jetting off to the US. They have been innovating and creating ever since their inception, and it doesn’t seem like they’re slowing down anytime soon. Tag someone who needs to know about this!