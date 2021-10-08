Celebrating 60 Years Of Mothers And Children In The Most Caring Way

Mothers always put their children first, continually searching for ways they can make home-life easier. The love the mother gives to a child is unconditional. The care of the mother is unique. That’s where Mothercare comes in. 60 years ago, businessman Selim Zilkha noticed there was the need for a shop specialising in a range of goods to help parents and their young ones. A gap in the market was identified, and Mothercare has been catering to that gap ever since. For 60 years, Mothercare has been helping families across the globe by providing ‘everything for the mother-to-be and her baby’. In September 1961, Mothercare opened its first store in Kingston in the United Kingdom, but have since expanded to over sixty countries worldwide, including Malta. The first franchise store, represented by Camilleri Trading Ltd., opened its doors in Valletta back in September 1997. The brand was well received locally and after the store’s success, a second one opened in Sliema in August 2003. With two stores across the island, Mothercare was quickly becoming a household name among Maltese people, especially with the new mums. More stores were in the pipeline and new store openings followed in Birkirkara, Gozo and Fgura in 2007, 2011 and 2014, respectively.

Mothercare has been caring for all kinds of mummies for 60 years. From vintage pushchairs to the fashion of the 60s, Mothercare has seen it all. Every decade had its own unique style and needs which Mothercare has continually strived to keep up with. The products may be constantly changing, but their mission has stayed the same ever since they opened their doors. Their goal will always be to provide specialist products that make parenting easier. Mothercare have successfully provided parents with everything they need, and they keep on providing via some October Offers!

Most of these October Offers are exclusive to all of the physical Mothercare locations. Pop down to one of their five shops across Malta and Gozo and benefit from some pretty cool offers. If on the other hand, you don’t have the time to visit any of their brick and mortar stores, you can have a look at what products they offer via their online shop. Although not all October Offers are available online, plenty of discounts are still available here too. From children’s clothing, home and travel needs to educational toys for baby, you are sure to find whatever you need for your little one at Mothercare. All available offers will end on the 28th October.

Apart from promotions, they also have a photo competition happening right now! If your wee one loves bears, then this photo competition is perfect for you. All you need to do is head down to any Mothercare location spread across Malta, and snap a picture with your little one and Baba Bear. Once you have done that, simply comment your picture on the above post and get all of your friends and family to like it. Winners of the competition will be announced on the 15th and 29th October. The more likes you get, the likelier you are to win, so get sharing! A total of two Baba Bears per location can be won. This means you need to make sure you include which location your picture was snapped at in your comment. Mothercare has successfully proved itself as a trustworthy brand across various generations and locations. Parents only want the best for their children, and Mothercare is fully aware of that. They continually strive to bring the best products to their clients, as they know that they can put a smile on the parents’ and kids’ faces. Tag a Mumma!

