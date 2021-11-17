From The UK To Mellieħa: Indulgent Food Hall Is Opening Its Doors This November

Beloved UK brand has taken Malta by storm, arriving on our tiny island back in 1960. With five brick and mortar spots already dotting our land, a brand new location has just opened its doors in Mellieħa. Found in Triq il-Kbira, the new Marks and Spencer Foodhall will be revolutionising the way you go about your food shop. Weekends are way too short, navigating your to-do list on top of having fun can be a huge headache. Long gone are the days where you need to rush down the aisles, fill your cart with all the necessities, and check out at lightning speed. With Marks and Spencer, going food shopping will become your favourite part of the week. Stroll through the selection of diverse products which have been imported from all four corners of the world. Decadent Belgian chocolates, speciality crisps, sauces spanning various continents and teas – even the Queen of England would be jealous of – can all be found down the aisles of Marks and Spencer’s Foodhall.

Scouring the internet for the next cafe you’ll be grabbing your go-to coffee at is a thing of the past. Once you’ve wrapped up your routine, you don’t need to worry about where you’ll be getting your fuel from. Thanks to the Marks and Spencer Foodhall, you can sip on some scrumptious coffee, and treat yourself to something sweet from their on-site bakery. This is not just a Foodhall, this is an M&S Foodhall. Decked out with fresh cakes, bread and pastries prepared daily, the Marks and Spencer Foodhall will put a smile on any foodies face. Walk into culinary wonderland and experience the bursts of flavours that are just waiting to be discovered.

Marks and Spencer carry such a huge selection of ready-made meals that you’ll never even need to step foot in your kitchen again. These ready to serve meals are elevated to a whole new level, providing you with culinary style cooking from the shop found right near your home. Their fuss-free frozen range includes lovely party bites, hearty mains and classic desserts. Spice up your meals with the range of ready-made sauces they have available. Ranging from the classic Italian pesto to the more adventurous Indian tikka masala – you are sure to find something you’ll love. Sustainably sourced products, eclectic ingredients and a whole range of pastries are waiting for you at Marks and Spencer Foodhall. Hosting has never been simpler. With such an extensive range of top tier products to choose from, you are sure to wow your guests thanks to Marks and Spencer. Revelling in a classy dinner does not need to cost you an arm and a leg as the Marks and Spencer Foodhall provide you with all of the self-indulgent drinks found away from our shores. Good food is never complete without the perfect glass of award-winning wine to pair it with. Pop the cork on their prosecco or sparkling wine – experiment with fruity notes and crisp, dry finishes to see which palette best suits your tastebuds.

Now that you’ve satisfied your tastebuds, you can have a look at the beauty and homeware sections also available. Marks and Spencer will quickly become your go-to stop for your home, beauty, and kitchen essentials. At one shop, you can get your weekly shopping done, decorate your home, treat yourself to some new beauty products, and indulge in some sweet treats over a well-deserved cuppa. Marks and Spencer’s are doing their part to spread the Christmas cheer, by helping you get ready for the festive season through their Christmas Gifting range. Plan a feast and indulge in festive treats – ranging from Christmas puddings to the classic all-butter shortbread biscuits. Pick up your wicker basket filled with chutneys, jams, and delicious nibbles.

Marks and Spencers Mellieħa Foodhall will be ready to welcome you every Monday – Saturday, from 9am to 7pm, and on Sunday's from 9am to 4pm. You can have a look at the full selection of items Marks and Spencer have in stock online via Winedrop. Offering contactless and free delivery when you spend €35 or more across all of Malta and Gozo, Marks and Spencer makes online shopping easy and fuss-free. Any culinary curiosities you may have are sure to be explored at Marks and Spencer. With such a huge range of products, you are sure to find your perfect flavour palette. Doing chores has never been simpler, and rewarding yourself with some sweet treats cannot get any more indulgent. Marks and Spencer guarantee to help you impress your guests through the selection of ethically sourced food held to an exceptional quality.