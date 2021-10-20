These Youths Are Making Waves In The Maltese Music Industry

Music has always been a way for individuals to let go and explore their inner selves. That’s why this great new initiative has been started by Erasmus+ and the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund of the European Union. The I.COM European project is composed of nine partners coming from seven different countries. The lead partner of this project is the Terre Medicee Foundation. I.COM aims to provide a number of youths aged 12 to 18 with a safe creative outlet. The goal of this project is to provide young people with a space to navigate their emotions through hip-hop and rap music. Only eight countries have been selected to take part in the innovative I.COM project. Countries involved included Italy, Czech Republic, Ireland, Belgium, Cyprus and Malta. In Malta, this project took place in the form of various workshops leading up to the recording of the youths’ very own songs and music videos.

What makes I.COM even more special is the fact that none of the participating youths had any prior experience in the music industry. Through the workshops, these youths have discovered a newfound interest in music and its creation. These musical workshops were led by professionally trained and experienced facilitators. Ranging from individuals who have found their place in the music industry, to youth workers. This mix of disciplines was crucial as it allowed the participants to explore some pretty heavy topics with professional guidance.

The lead musician on this project was David Leguesse, also known as D Legacy. Leguesse is a Maltese hip-hop artist, producer and manager whose work focuses on the hip hop and rap genres. D Legacy was the artistic mentor for the I.COM project, aiding the youths with creative inspiration, lyrics and composition. Aidan Sommers, representing Electronic Music Malta (EMM), aided in the post-production and mixing of the tracks created by these youths. EMM helps emerging artists to make a name for themselves, both on a local and international level. Last but not least, Margaret White and Abraham Azzopardi, representing PRISMS were the chosen youth workers for this project. PRISMS is an NGO that provides aid for young people, whilst also providing a space for the youth workers themselves to gain experience. Their role in I.COM was to facilitate the integration of the youths with the professionals, whilst also providing emotional support for the participants.

From left to right: D Legacy, Margaret White, Aidan Sommers

This project fostered a community within the youths and their mentors whereby the youths had the opportunity to use this scheme as a creative outlet. Both difficult themes as well as heartbreaking topics have been explored and discussed as the youths were in a safe space and had complete freedom when it came to formulating their own songs. Via I.COM, the youths had the opportunity to write, record, perform and professionally finish their rap/hip hop songs. Help was found throughout the process, with the youths having a shoulder to lean on throughout the whole journey. The final step of this project was the recording of three music videos featuring experiences or themes from the young people’s lives. So far, we know that the three songs created are titled Għajjejt, L–Imħabba and I Love My Friends, with all songs premiering this week. You can watch the first video below!

