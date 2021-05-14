The Future of Property is Here, With Malta’s First Ever Online Bidding Events

The world is steamrolling into the digital age, and Malta’s first online property bidding platform is taking charge in the real estate market – launching with its new, safe, transparent and rewarding service. A concept already wildly popular in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and other countries, Malta Property Auctioneers, the country’s first and only property auction house, is now offering people all around the world, the opportunity to buy or sell their next property from the comfort of their own home – shattering the tedious practice of the traditional method of selling.

Adapting and transforming in the face of unprecedented circumstances the bidding model is resilient in the face of economic challenges due to its efficiency. With a foundation based largely on physical viewing or public gathering, the digital bidding model allows for a quicker, easier method of buying and selling, while keeping the option of seeing the property for yourself open.



With 13 affiliated agencies, eager to work hard on your properties, Malta Property Auctioneers give you everything you could possibly need when it comes to making the right call on a property. They ensure that buyers have access to all the information on a property at the click of a button, anywhere in the world, without even having to set foot in the door. Gone are the days of over-inflated prices that bring in ‘silly’ offers or tense negotiations that end with someone feeling cheated. These new Bidding Events work with your price, your way. It’s truly a win-win situation that creates a level playing field and attracts the right buyers.

And customers won’t have to worry about paying any crazy fees. It’s actually cheaper to sell through Bidding Events. Buyers don’t pay anything at all to use the service and sellers pay less than open agency rates only if the property sells. As the first of its kind, Malta Property Auctioneers offers a completely customer-friendly service. That means you no longer need to stress about not getting the best price when you buy or sell a property – so make use of it. Online Bidding Events provide a stress-free, accessible environment. In a world where many have limited time available and some prefer to remain anonymous, online Bidding Events have a wider (unlimited!) reach of participants, with no geographical barriers.

Malta’s property market is a hotbed of competition and can leave you feeling lost in the sea of sales, but now you are being offered the chance to showcase your property to millions, freely. The international exposure alone is reason enough to get you signing up, but there’s so much more special attention that each property will get with its own unique countdown to bidding launch! Don’t let yourself be caught in a system that leaves you to feel unsatisfied. Take advantage of the future of property sales today with www.maltapropertyauctioneers.com. Tag a friend who’d love this