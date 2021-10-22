WATCH: Protect Maltese Homes With This Revolutionary, Fireproof And Humidity Free Construction Solution

Build your home in a sustainable way thanks to this unique new building material. Introducing the ‘food grade’ building block which will turn your house into a super home. We all know just how humid Malta gets throughout the year, so having a home that acts as a safe haven from the heat is key. The way to keep your home humidity-free is by fixing any leaking pipes, drying your laundry outside, and incorporating Simprolit into your build.

The heat in Malta can get pretty intense, but this material has got your back. Thanks to the way this material is constructed, water does not infiltrate the brick itself. I mean, it can float on water…

Thanks to this patented design, you can protect your home against humidity, fire, and germs. The way that the Simprolit brick is constructed allows air to flow through it, meaning that it is highly unlikely for germs to get trapped in it. This means that the spread of diseases is significantly reduced.

On top of all this, the Simprolit brick also holds both EI180 and EI120 certificates in fire resistance. The EI means that no flames or smoke will be present for the time which is indicated by the number after the classification. This means that when exposed to fire, it will take three hours before this Simprolit brick even begins to catch fire.

Still not convinced? Here’s how you can benefit from using this mind-boggling brick; The Investor – Reducing overall construction time, from build to finishes – Extra residential space (footprint and height) – Higher return on investment The Contractor – Smaller number of workers required to execute the build – Clean production – Lightweight material, less risk of injuries – Reducing building steps (no formwork, no insulation, etc.)

The Citizen – Breathable walls enable healthier living – Comfortable, highest quality material – Durable, for generations to come – Reliable and economical residence – Savings on energy efficiency up to 75%

If you want to have a home that will keep you safe, Simprolit is the way to go. This lightweight building block really could be the future of construction. Made from recycled plastic, seismically resistant, hydrophobic, sound and waterproof, this brick really can do it all. Tag someone who needs to know about Simprolit!

