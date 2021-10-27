Getting your feet on the ground after graduation can be a nightmare. Any big shift in life comes with confusion, but Stakelogic Live is here to possibly offer some clarity, at least in terms of finding a job. They have kick-started probably the biggest iGaming recruitment scheme that our tiny island has ever seen. Stakelogic is one of the leaders in the iGaming industry, being awarded the Best Casino Provider, Best Innovative Product Company, and Malta’s Best Career Builders in Gaming. Prestige and fun are what Stakelogic Live stand for, as they aim to build themselves up as much as possible, whilst supporting their staff.

If you want to see how you can grow with Stakelogic Live, check out their Game Presenter opening. No experience is required making this opportunity a great way for any working world newbie to test out the waters. As a Game Presenter, you are the face of the company. Whenever online casino players go to play Blackjack, Roulette, Game Shows, or other games your face will be there to greet them and help guide them through the game. You would be in charge of making the table game run smoothly, together with liaising with players in a professional manner. You would be managing both the live chat and live stream systems, making you the contact point between the players and the casino.

Players will soon start joining your table because of your personality! Connect with customers and help build that strong connection which everyone craves. Stakelogic Live knows that fostering this connection is easier said than done, which is why you have loads of perks to look forward to. You would be located in a new, modern office found in Birkirkara, working with state of the art Live Casino equipment and fast-growing iGaming products. Once you have become part of the family, you’ll also be attending loads of company events and one-on-one meetings with your manager to ensure the smooth running of the business. Plus, getting a performance bonus, fully paid training, medical health insurance, free snacks and a weekly breakfast sound like a dream.

I mean, just look at that office space. All you need to do to be considered for this position is to apply with Stakelogic Live directly via this link. With the only requirement being that you must be 18 years or older, more than half the population can apply for this role. Being a team player and having a highly flexible schedule will greatly aid in your application. Stakelogic Live isn’t just looking for Game Presenters, they’re looking for people who can foster human connections in a professional manner online. So, if you are over 18, not camera-shy, and ready for a brand new adventure, apply ASAP as you’d be amazed at how quickly 100 spots get filled. Tag someone who is ready for a career change!