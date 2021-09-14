One Person In Malta Can Be In With The Chance Of Winning €365 Million This Wednesday

Have you heard of the ginormous €365 million US Powerball? It’s been around since 1992 and you have the chance of bagging the 2021 American grand jackpot! Back in the 90’s, you didn’t have the option to be a part of something that’s miles away, but times are changing, and the internet is a thing.

You’re just a couple of clicks away from getting the chance of going down in the history books. You just might be the first ever Maltese US Powerball winner! “Millions of people from all over the world are playing with us,” says theLotter.com’s Adrian Cooremans. “We are glad to offer our services to residents of Malta as well. You could win the biggest lottery prize in the world without leaving your home in Malta” Thanks Adrian!

US Powerball draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, so you can play on any day. The US Powerball hasn’t been won in three whole months, which is fantastic news! The longer the jackpot is not won, the bigger it will grow. Kind of like a snowball down a hill.

Here’s how you can play! Join theLotter.com family by creating an account Browse through the huge selection of lotteries until you find the US Powerball Pick your luckiest 5 numbers from 1-69 Pick your ultra Powerball from 1-26 And finally place your bets!

In case you’re the one that’s screaming that you’ve just won €365 million, you’ll be receiving an email notifying you that you’re a winner.

If you happen to bag the jackpot, your winnings will be waiting for you over in America. So, you better get ready to hop on a flight in case you happen to be a jackpot winner. Who knows, maybe the US Powerball just needs that special Maltese touch. Good luck and play responsibly!

READ NEXT: The 7 Stages Of Getting An iGaming Job In Malta