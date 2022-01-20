Nip Your Nicotine Habit In The Bud With A New Herbal Alternative In Malta

Tobacco contains over 7,000 harmful chemicals, including the thing that gets you addicted, nicotine. But, you probably already know this. Whether you smoke your tobacco neat or as a part of a combo, chances are you’ve sought out ways to reduce your intake or stop altogether, without any of your attempts really taking root. So now what? Real Leaf has come up with an organic, vegan, completely guilt-free tobacco alternative to help you cut out nicotine. Tobacco Replacements

Creating a Herbal Tobacco blend, the guys at Real Leaf will help you satisfy your need to smoke without constantly inhaling nicotine, formaldehyde, DDT, and countless other chemicals. Helping you regain control over when, where, and how much you smoke, your body will be nicotine free in 72 hours. This herbal tobacco blend is made up of 100% natural ingredients, containing a blend of raspberry, mullein, marshmallow and licorice. Real leaf stock Classic Herbal Tobacco as well as a blend infused with Damiana and a range of blends enriched with terpenes for an enhanced smoke. It rolls pretty much like tobacco, smokes like tobacco, but without the nasties. So you’re essentially overcoming the addiction without kicking the physical habit. Providing you with the satisfaction of taking a drag, Real Leaf is helping you cut the nicotine out of your system. Less tobacco, more of the good stuff

If you’d rather have more herb in your smoke, it’s high time you checked out Real Leaf‘s terpene enriched smoking blends. Terpenes can be found in a bunch of everyday ingredients such as mangos, cumin, rosemary, lemongrass and nutmeg. “The beauty of terpenes is that they work differently for everyone. They change the effect that THC has on your receptors. They help each cannabis strain deliver its unique flavour and effect. Terpenes are found in each cannabis variety. Sativa terpene profiles deliver uplifting, energizing and motivating effects while Indica terpene profiles deliver destressing, body relaxing and sleep-inducing effects.” – Dr Andrew Aguis who is the founder and medical director of The Pain Clinic. Dr Aguis also goes on to say that “Real leaf has now developed some innovative products where terpenes can be delivered with organic, nicotine-free herbal tobacco which is ideal for cannabis users looking to change their experience and for smokers to have a safer, less addictive option to mix with their cannabis.”

0% THC or CBD is found in their terpenes blend, but the aromatic compound itself is said to positively enhance the delivery of THC to the endocannabinoid receptors in our bodies. You don’t need to contaminate your smoke with tobacco. Real Leaf has created three unique terpene infused blends for you to pair with your herb. The Jack Herer Terpene blend is made up of the strain’s terpenes which have been mixed in with the other four organic ingredients. Bubba Kush and Tangie terpene infused flavours are also available, spoiling you for choice when it comes to picking which blend you wish to pair with your strain.

By adding the terpenes, Real Leaf is redefining the flavour of tobacco substitutes while enhancing the flow of cannabinoids to your system. Real Leaf was voted the #1 Tobacco Alternative of 2017, and it’s now available in Malta, already sparking interest in the music and arts scene from everyone from Chris Birdd to Luke Azzopardi. All products are manually harvested, easy-to-roll, made from hand-picked ingredients, nicotine-free, tobacco-free, and do not contain any formaldehyde or DDT.

Head on over to their website or pop into one of their licensed reseller's shops to get your hands on some of these herbal blends. Wish your favourite shop stocked them? Tag the outlet you think should be carrying Real Leaf's products, and if they do end up stocking them, you'll get some free merch.