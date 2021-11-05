By bus, car, cab or scooter… Ever found yourself commuting to work and thinking about all the things you’d change about your route? That’s why Transport Malta and the National Statistics Office (NSO) need your help! Introducing the National Household Travel Survey (NHTS), a handy dandy way for Transport Malta and the NSO to collect precious data on the journeys we make every day. This survey is conducted every 10 years, with the aim to detail Malta and Gozo’s travel journeys.

By providing data about our current travel patterns, the NHTS takes a closer look at how current transport services and infrastructure cater to the needs of the general public. Not everyone will need to take part in this survey, as a sample of households have been selected to participate. If your household has been chosen, participation is mandatory. No swaps can be made as households chosen to participate have been carefully selected to accurately represent Malta and Gozo.

All personal information will be acquired and stored in accordance with the Data Protection Act – Cap. 586. The survey itself is divided into two sections. The first section is all about acquiring details about the household members and modes of transport used within that household. This section only needs to be filled out by the Main Household Respondent which is appointed by the household members. The second section of the survey is all about Travel Day.

Wednesday 17 November 2021 has officially been given the title of Travel Day. The second part of this survey will look at the journeys made by all household members on Travel day. Reminders will be sent out to participants to keep their survey updated with a detailed log of their travel movements throughout the day. This section can be filled in up to 5 days after Travel Day itself. Once a household has received their NHTS2021 pack, the following steps should be followed; Register and log-in here The Main Household Representative needs to add-in household members details, and fill Survey Part 1 on behalf of the household Complete Survey Part 2, Travel Day (17/11/21) section by 22 November Surveys can be completed either online or by calling on Freephone 8007 4474. The support team will be available to assist any respondents who would like to complete the survey via telephone from Monday to Sunday between 7am and 9pm.

This survey will provide Transport Malta with information regarding the current transport system, the impact of our travel behaviour, and how to better cater for our needs. It is an opportunity to let Transport Malta know about how, why, where and when we travel. This will allow for the planning of new transport policy, infrastructure and services. If you are one of the chosen households, your input can really help shape the future of transport in Malta and Gozo. And if that isn’t enough to get you into gear, each chosen household will be entered into a lottery which has a total prize value of over €20,000. Tag someone who’s taking part!