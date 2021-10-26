Malta’s Government Vouchers Expire This Weekend, Here’s Where You Can Use Them
Unless you live under a rock, we are sure that you know all about the Government’s voucher scheme. To recap, almost everyone received €100 worth of vouchers this year to be used on a mixture of restaurants, retailers, hotels and many other things.
As you may or may not know, the red vouchers are meant for restaurants and accommodation whilst the blue vouchers are for retailers and services.
The red vouchers were handed out in €15 increments, with the blue vouchers being handed out in €10 increments.
If you have no clue which shops even accept the vouchers at this point, you can have a look at the complete list of places that accept the vouchers here.
Using the vouchers to try out something new is a great way to experiment whilst not forking out so much of your own money. Certain activities which may have been out of your budget previously can now be attempted thanks to the vouchers provided by the government.
This scheme started as part of the €50 million initiative to help re-generate Malta’s economy. But, for the economy to be re-generated, they need all of us!
The vouchers were set to expire on the 15th of September but Silvio Schembri, the minister for Economy and Industry, has announced that both physical and digital versions of the vouchers will now expire at the end of October. This means that you have until Sunday to use those vouchers.
