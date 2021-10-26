Malta’s Government Vouchers Expire This Weekend, Here’s Where You Can Use Them

Unless you live under a rock, we are sure that you know all about the Government’s voucher scheme. To recap, almost everyone received €100 worth of vouchers this year to be used on a mixture of restaurants, retailers, hotels and many other things.

As you may or may not know, the red vouchers are meant for restaurants and accommodation whilst the blue vouchers are for retailers and services.

The red vouchers were handed out in €15 increments, with the blue vouchers being handed out in €10 increments.

If you have no clue which shops even accept the vouchers at this point, you can have a look at the complete list of places that accept the vouchers here.