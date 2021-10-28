What Is A Gastric Balloon For Weight Loss And How Does It Work?

The weight loss struggle for men and women in Malta is never-ending. Keto, intermittent fasting and calorie counting can work as ways to lose weight, but what if they just aren’t working? Take a honeymoon from hunger with the Allurion Gastric Balloon! This revolutionary weight loss technology is now available at Persona, in Ta’ Xbiex, and we’re going to be taking a look at what it is, how it works, and how you can get your hands on this waist reducing balloon. No surgery, needles, endoscopy or anaesthetic is needed to place the Allurion Gastric Balloon into your stomach. It is also undetectable in your stomach, making it your little secret. The placement simply involves swallowing a capsule during a 20-minute outpatient visit to Persona, assisted by a Consultant General Surgeon and an Allurion Programme Nurse.

The Allurion Gastric Balloon will reduce your appetite and food cravings drastically. From before the placement, Persona’s registered Dietitian will be able to recommend a tailored food plan. This will be monitored by the Allurion team through the Allurion App, smartwatch, and biometric scales you will be given. This will make sure that healthy lifestyle choices are being made to obtain even better and longer-lasting results! The Allurion Gastric Balloon programme lasts 16 weeks, with the average weight loss seen ranging from 10 to 15% of body weight. Once four months have passed, the natural acid present in your stomach will disintegrate the balloon, making removal as simple as a trip to the bathroom. 45% of people don’t even realise they have passed it. Now that’s what we call a painless procedure.

It all starts with a consultation, with Persona’s Consultant General Surgeon, to ensure that the Allurion Programme is right for you. The Allurion Gastric Balloon placement is a walk-in walk-out procedure, during which a capsule containing the empty balloon is swallowed with a glass of water. But, don’t worry too much about this as 99.9% of people succeed in swallowing the capsule.

After swallowing the capsule, an x-ray will be taken to ensure that the capsule is well-positioned in your stomach. The Gastric Balloon will be filled with 550ml of water through a catheter. Now that the balloon has been filled, the catheter is removed. And that’s it! Your honeymoon from hunger has officially started.

The Persona Allurion team, led by the Consultant General Surgeon, Registered Dietitian and Allurion Programme Nurse, will guide you through the whole programme and are there to support you throughout. Paired with a healthy diet programme designed and monitored through the App by Persona's registered Dietitian, the Allurion Programme can work wonders for your health and well-being. If you would like to find out more, reach out to Persona via email at [email protected], phone on +356 2134 0366, or Facebook messenger. Further information and resources can be found on the Persona's Allurion Webpage.