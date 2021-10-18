Ħamrija, Ħġieġ U Ħara Tal-Ħamiem: Malta’s Nine Biggest Cleaning Hassles

Having your own space is all fun and games until you remember that you need to take care of it. No one likes cleaning, but there are some chores that are simply way worse than the rest. Take a trip down chore central with us where we will be highlighting the top nine worst ever things to clean when you live on this little rock.

1. Xita tal-ħamrija

The number one thing which any home or property owner hates is when our island is hit with this dreaded type of rain. Xita tal-ħamrija, or more dramatically known as rain dust will completely cover your sparkling windows with a layer of dust that looks like it had been caked on by a two-year-old. This is because rain dust is literally a form of rain that has so much desert dust in it, that it is visible to the naked human eye.

2. Construction dust

As if the noise that construction sites create isn’t annoying enough, we have to deal with the mass amounts of dust they stir up too. Every step of the construction process will leave your house covered in dust. No matter how much you scrub and clean, more filth will always appear out of thin air.

3. Bird poop

Bird poop is everyone’s worst nightmare. You would imagine that living near some green would be amazing. You’d get some nice tree shade, and a pretty view out of your window. But, with trees come birds, and birds need to use the bathroom. Trying to scrape off dried-up bird faeces from your pristine window is a headache.

4. Solar panels

Having solar panels to power your home is great, but they need to be clean to be able to reach their full potential. Doing this by yourself is such a huge hassle simply because the panels are so big. You also need to have a specific type of brush with different heads and an extender to be able to accomplish this job.

5. Pools

Everyone wants a pool in their house, they’re beautiful and a great way to beat the Maltese heat but, cleaning them is not a very fun thing to do. The pool itself gets bogged down with all different kinds of muck and dirt, and the water itself needs to be constantly monitored and cleaned. Once you’ve cleaned out the pool itself, you still need to deal with the patio area that surrounds the pool.

6. Traditional Maltese gallarija

Everyone knows exactly what these closed wooden balconies look like since they are a staple of traditional Maltese architecture. The amount of detail that goes into creating one of these balconies is impeccable, but details translate to dust pockets. The small nooks and crannies that make up this type of balcony, together with the glass found in it, mean that cleaning it is a hassle.

7. High rise windows

Having an apartment in the heart of Sliema with a beautiful view of Malta sounds breathtaking. Waking up and having the sunshine light up your apartment with that perfect golden glow is everyone’s dream, but reality is knocking on the door. Reality is telling you that you need to clean your windows. Cleaning them from the inside is a hassle but doable. But, what do you do if you live on the 6th floor and need to clean your windows from the outside?

8. Mattresses

You’re meant to wash your sheets once a week and clean your mattress at least twice a year. Pulling off your sheets and throwing them in the washing machine is simple, but how do you clean a mattress? You’d probably need a vacuum to suck up all of the dust and dead skin cells which have accumulated there, but that doesn’t mean it’s done. So, what now?

9. Sofas

Cuddling up on the sofa with a bowl of popcorn and a comfy blanket sounds like a dream until you get crumbs stuck in between the sofa cushions. Sure, pulling off the cushions and vacuuming the exterior of the sofa is easy enough to do, but cleaning the upholstery is a whole different story. How do you even clean fabric without throwing it in the washing machine?

The Cleaning Crew Aquaforce is a brand new window cleaning company that is taking the industry by storm. They have just started their services in 2021, but their social media is already filled with positive comments and reviews from loyal customers. What sets Aquaforce apart is the fact that they can clean windows which are up to 18 metres/ 6 storeys high, without needing a cherry picker, or any special permits. Aquaforce is run and managed by Ricky Garrod who has had five years of experience in the UK before moving to sunny Malta and opening up his very own business here. You can also see that he is a verified tradesman on checkyourtraders.com. Aquaforce is also handing out a 10% discount up until Christmas!

They do not use any chemicals, keeping all cleaning supplies simple and with natural ingredients. The water they use to clean the windows is pure reverse osmosis water, which means that the water will dry crystal clear. Aquaforce has also recently opened up an upholstery side to the business. They pull the grime out of any sofa or carpet using wet extraction cleaning. To get in contact with them, simply send them an email at [email protected] or give them a call on +356 7747 4192. If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to clean your windows, balconies, solar panels, sofas, and even mattresses, look no further. What makes them even cooler is the fact that they offer loyal customers discounts when they keep choosing Aquaforce as their preferred domestic or commercial cleaning service. Tag someone who needs to clean their property!