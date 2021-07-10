WATCH: Patience And Persistence Are The Key Ingredients Behind This Maltese Lottery Boss’ Success

Feeling lucky is part and parcel of winning a lottery or taking home a prize from a scratch card – anyone who has ever stepped into a Maltco outlet will know how truly essential it is. But Maltco CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis knows it takes more than mere luck to run one of the biggest gaming companies in Malta. In the latest episode of Season 2 of Meet The Boss, Lovin Malta sat down with Kasiotakis to find out six things it takes to navigate a brand like Maltco through uncertain waters, all while taking them from strength to strength and maintaining responsible gaming. Responsible gaming is of the utmost importance to the Maltco brand, Kasiotakis explains just how essential it is to upkeep this within a gaming company of this stature.

1. If you want to be successful, you must first learn to be patient. More than anything, Kasiotakis understands that patience is a virtue that is essential to success, whether in business or otherwise. “You need to be patient because things are not happening all the time, the way you want them – you need to wait for the right moment to come,” he said. 2. And you’ll need to be just as persistent. Patience alone may not deliver you your goals – so you need to have a clear endpoint that you are consistently working towards. “The most important thing I’ve learnt through my career is to be persistent on a specific target.” 3. Hard decisions will inevitably come – and you’ll need to lead the way. The COVID-19 pandemic has created severe challenges for industries all over the world, and it’s certainly no different in Malta, with Kasiotakis recounting how he had to take the step to close 200 shops across the island in the middle of it all. “Hundreds and thousands of people stopped being entertained,” he noted – but as hard as it was, he knew it had to be done for the safety and benefit of his employees and customers.

Vasileios Kasiotakis

4. Having the right skills in yourself and your team is essential. “Study the right skills,” Kasiotakis advises for any budding entrepreneur or businessman – but it’s not all about you. As you lead a company or team, you’ll realise you are only as strong as your weakest link. That’s why Maltco has given hundreds of hours of training to hundreds more of its employees, ensuring they have the right skills and can create the right environment for responsible gaming to take place in. Improving people while making them happy – it’s a win-win situation. 5. And be sure of what you want to do… Kasiotakis knew he always wanted to be a manager from a young age – be it of projects or people. “And knowing what I know today, I would have done the exact same things I had done,” he said with confidence. 6. …But never rush it. “To my 16-year-old self I would say – do not rush before you take a decision, evaluate the facts first,” he said. No matter what it is, Kasiotakis knows that the best approach is a calm, steady and goal-oriented method. “My life motto is: be patient but persistent to achieve the target set from the beginning.”

