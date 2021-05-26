Not Born In The USA: This Maltese Company Is Busting Germs Worldwide

One of Malta’s leading cleansing and disinfection companies has just expanded to one of the largest markets in the world as their mission to make the world a safer place continues to roll on successfully. Sanondaf was founded on the island back in 2012 by Mark Vassallo and Jason Degiorgio – and in less than a decade, it’s already expanded to 14 countries around the world! Now, they are officially on the ground in America in a major step for the Maltese company.

The company has been going from strength to strength recently, providing a much-needed and important service amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why Malta’s leading private and government entities sought to have the “Sanoseal of Approval” – to let the world know they are disinfected and safe. But it’s not just Malta – Sanondaf UK have been busy over the last year helping Britain fight the battle against this horrifying virus. With the expertise brought over from Malta, major brands and locations all over the world are feeling safer – and cleaner – than ever.

Now, the company turns to the USA for its next big venture. “Sanoserv is expanding its Sanondaf franchise network to accelerate growth in the disinfection services market with the US market having been on the expansion plan for the past two years,” president of the company Jason Degiorgio said. “After many months working at perfecting our market entry strategy, today we are proud to announce the opening of our first office in Arizona. We firmly believe that the US will bring tremendous value to the franchise network as we work to make Sanondaf a household name around the world.”

Of course, if you are interested in opening your own Sanondaf franchise, there’s literally no better time than the present. You can easily contact the company with any questions or queries you might have. Whether you are looking to disinfect your home, office, or want to start a new chapter in your life, Sanondaf may be the answer you are looking for – just get ready for your world to be fresher than ever before. Tag someone who needs to see this!