WATCH: Give Your Platters A Gorgeous New Canvas With These Maltese Hand-Painted Boards

Is there anything more sublime than eating fresh food amid scenic Maltese views? A London-based Maltese artist is capturing the quintessential essence of the Mediterranean through intricately bespoke kitchenware… so you can experience the jewel of the Med whenever your stomach rumbles. Introducing Bonnymia. Bonnymia: Inspired By The Maltese Islands From crashing waves to the islands' most iconic skylines, check out these handmade and personalised pieces by Bonnymia 🍊✨ Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Bonnymia, the brainchild of Mia Anastasi Sammut, offers luxury, hand-crafted serving bowls, utensils, and boards inspired by the very finest of the Southern Mediterranean. From the iconic Maltese tiles to paintings of the idyllic sea, limestone churches and classic skylines, these pieces prove that art doesn’t just belong on your walls.

It all started when Maltese artist Mia lost her beloved Nanna and took to painting on wood to relive her time with her on these sunny isles. Now, anyone can own a little piece of Malta through Bonnymia. Bonnymia’s pieces are the ultimate gift for those whose hearts were stolen by Malta.

Everyone uses kitchenware, Bonnymia is just upping the game to a whole new experience of dining, by making art functional and practical. Whether it’s Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, your friend’s wedding or a birthday of a special someone, gifting a Bonnymia set is a great way to treat your favourite people to the finer things in life. Because really, there’s nothing finer than an indulgent feast with equally beautiful serving sets. Bonnymia does custom orders too.

Although every piece is unique, if you want to go that extra mile, let your imagination go wild with Bonnymia's custom pieces. Mia will happily make your vision come true through boards and bowls. You can browse and shop through their sleek website for different artisan sets and custom orders here. And don't worry, shipping is worldwide… the hardest part is choosing between these gorgeous designs!