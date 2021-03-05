Are You Red Or Blue? Maltese Fans Await A Hotly Contested Derby Between Manchester United And Manchester City

Derby day in Manchester is usually a hotly contested affair with the red and blue sides of the thriving city battling it out for bragging rights. With Manchester United and Manchester City currently battling it out at the top of the table, this weekend’s match up put’s a riveting spin on the classic encounter. This Sunday, the Noisey Neighbours host the Red Devils in a bid to see who’s not just the dominant force in Manchester but England in general.

Pep Guardiola’s men are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table, a full 14 points ahead of their local rivals. Manchester City has been ripping through the Premier League table in recent weeks and is on an ominous 15-game winning streak. It’s do or die for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s team, who desperately need a win to start catching up with their cross-city rivals to be in a chance of winning the league during the run-in. Manchester United have so far failed to translate an impressive league performance to sustained results against its biggest rivals – failing to record a win against either one of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal. Bruno Fernandes has so far been goal-shy when it comes to very best, but his mercurial talent, alongside an ever-improving Marcus Rashford, means their team could walk away with all three points. They do face a stiff challenge, with Manchester City firing on all cylinders and striking fear among those who face up against them.

In the reverse fixture this season, the two Manchester clubs ended locked in a 0-0 stalemate, with both sides cautiously avoiding a loss. This time could be entirely different, with Manchester United desperate for a win. It will be neck and neck, with Meridianbet putting Manchester City as clear favourites at 1.61 to Manchester United’s 5.80. However, derby days are notorious for throwing form books out of the window, meaning United could upset the favourites.

Considering the firing power of both squads, odds on both teams to score are going at an unsurprisingly low 1.78. Meanwhile, if you think at least one team will draw blanks, Meridianbet‘s odds for an 0-0 result stand at 2.04. Ilkay Gündoğan is rolling back the years and has recently entered a vain of rich goal scoring form. The diminutive midfielder is the second favourite to score the first goal in the game behind Aguero, who stands at odds of 5.4. However, at odds of 6, Gundogan may just be worth the punt. If you’re feeling brave enough to predict the final scoreline, the most likely result is a 1-1 draw at 6.40. However, a Manchester City 1-0 or 2-0 victory is close behind with odds of 7.20. If you’re feeling like Manchester United could snatch a win, the most likely score is a 1-0 victory at odds of 15.

