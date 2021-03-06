WATCH: More Public Spaces Coming To Manoel Island In New Masterplan
MIDI’s project on Manoel Island has a new, revamped masterplan that puts a renewed focus on increasing public space and downscaling development.
According to the new masterplan, the footprint of the new buildings will be scaled down from 26% to approximately 10% of the site area. What that means is an incredible increase in public space on the island.
More than 192,000sqm of land has been earmarked for open spaces, 175,000sqm of which will be expressly reserved for the public. That’s more than two-thirds of Manoel Island.
Two open spaces include an 80,000sqm, known as the Glacis Park, surrounding Fort Manoel and a 35,000sqm open space at the entrance of the island.
The restoration of the heritage buildings will be undertaken at a cost estimated at more than €40 million, which includes the works already undertaken to restore Fort Manoel to its former glory.
The revised masterplan led to the development of a 35,000sqm public open space in the heart of the development.
The masterplan is also giving back to the community, with MIDI looking to develop sports facilities. These include a full-size football pitch for Gzira United FC and a Bocci Club.
The new plans have been welcomed by NGOs and Gzira’s mayor marking a new beginning for Manoel Island.
