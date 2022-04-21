From Developers To Architects: MARE Property Summit Is Now Open For Registrations
If you’re professionally involved in Malta’s property market or just genuinely interested in it, you’re definitely going to want to check out this upcoming event.
The MARE Summit, the first of its kind, is being billed as Malta’s biggest ever trade fair for the entire property industry, and with good reason.
From construction trends to urban regeneration, local and international experts will share insights about the current market and forecasts for the future.
The hybrid conference will take place between 4th and 5th May and this is what you can expect from it.
Over 70 high-profile people will deliver speeches or take part in panels, with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi kicking off proceedings.
Several of the industry’s top players, regulators and thought leaders will also be present, including:
Jeff Buttigieg – CEO of REMAX Malta
Douglas Salt – Director and Manager of Frank Salt Real Estate
Albert Frendo – Chief Credit Officer at Bank of Valletta
Ray Demicoli – Principal of De Micoli and Associates Architects
Denise Micallef Xuereb – Vice President of the Malta Developers Association and CEO at AX Real Estates
Leonid McKay – CEO at the Housing Authority
Sarah Scheiber – Co-founder of Dawra Madwarna and Lecturer on Spatial Planning and Urban Design
Bjorn Bonello – President of the Malta Chamber of Planners
With a total of more than 800 minutes of curated real estate content, there will surely be something to pique the interest of anyone interested in the industry.
A discussion that looks particularly eye-opening concerns the future of Malta’s construction industry in light of the island’s growing population and the island’s realities of skilled labour shortages, scarce resources and environmental impacts.
And if you’re after something particularly future-looking, you’ll want to tune in to the panel discussion on how to turn cities and urban spaces into sustainable areas.
There are three types of tickets available.
A Standard ticket, which is free of charge, will give you access to the live exhibition and online content, while a Business ticket will give you full access to the MARE Summit’s online platform, complete with one-on-one meetings and access to speakers’ Q&As.
If you want to maximise the summit as much as possible, you will want to go for the Business+ option, which gives you full virtual and live access, including access to the business area and exclusive B2B networking.
Group packages are also available.
With so many property experts and thought leaders under one roof and open discussion on Malta’s aesthetic and infrastructural future in abundance, there can be no two ways about it.
The MARE Summit really is the place to be next month for anyone who would like to know more about this crucial industry.
