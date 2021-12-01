A brand new dining experience has just opened its doors. Boasting beautiful views of the Kalkara Waterfront, this eclectic experience is just waiting to treat your tastebuds to something you’ve never encountered before. The mastermind behind Marea’s whole foodie experience is Chef Ryan Vella. After working in various Michelin starred restaurants and gaining Michelin recognition for his last restaurant venture on our island, Chef Vella has landed here. Taking the initiative to curate an immersive dining experience Chef Vella does whatever it takes to satisfy his customers and speak to them through his cooking.

Award-winning chef takes his inspiration from Asia, with a special focus on Japanese cuisine. Sushi, sashimi, tempura and even meat and pasta dishes are all created with seasonal, local produce. Presented in the most stylish way, Chef Vella’s cuisine is a feast for all of the senses. Tapas, bao buns, and even some raw dishes are just waiting to be discovered. Experience oysters, ceviche and yukhoe when dining at Marea. Explore the menu which has been beautifully designed to take your tastebuds on a journey across cuisines. Fusing Asian and Mediterranean dishes Marea and Chef Vella have officially created a new genre of delicacies – MediterrAsian. Looking for somewhere to host your function?

From graduations to that festive Christmas lunch – they will help you make it a night to remember. Christmas and New Year’s set menus are already available here. Have a look at how you could be spending the Christmas season. Located just on the cusp of Kalkara’s Waterfront, the views are stunning, and the interiors are impeccable. Boasting a marble bar, colour co-ordinated furniture and a DJ stand Marea’s aesthetic is completely cohesive with the stunning view you get whilst dining there. Impeccable interiors paired with live music on most nights equals the perfect cocktail spot. Excited?

Marea is offering you a taste of their MediterrAsian cuisine by hosting a giveaway. Treat yourself and your loved one to a dinner at Marea, as they are giving away a €50 dining voucher.