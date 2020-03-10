Travel And Get Your Sea Legs, This Maritime School In Malta Has Got You Covered

Surrounded by sea, Malta has become a hub for maritime adventure and expertise, offering state-of-the-art courses to turn savvy sea legs into career sailors. And for those looking to either kickstart or sharpen their career in the maritime world, this is the perfect place for you to do it. MaritimeMT is offering the chance for beginners and veterans within the maritime industry to excel in their career by offering a wide range of specialised courses at its modern training facility in Birżebbuġa.

Where better to earn your stripes at sea than at home, in the middle of the Mediterranean? The training hub offers a number of Transport Malta-certified comprehensive courses covering all corners of the maritime industry, courses tailored specifically to give eager students from different educational backgrounds the absolute best in education. From superyacht sailing to merchant navy and even recreational sailing, MaritimeMT has the staff, tools and teaching to help you hone your sailing arsenal. It’s just like a university dedicated entirely to maritime education… The courses on offer aren’t just a matter of theoretical learning, but emphasise a hands-on approach to the maritime world with a number of high-end facilities specifically made to train the new generation of seafarers.

Amongst many things, MaritimeMT has a full seamanship centre, liquid cargo labs and two full mission bridge simulators.

There’s also GMDSS labs, access to grounds to practice fire fighting and survival techniques and of course, lecture rooms, because theory must come before practice.

One of the island’s best resources is the water that surrounds it, making it the perfect place to begin an illustrious career at sea. But this isn’t just about starting your career, but about progressing in it with a number of specialised courses tailored for the veterans out there who need to carry on their studies. For example, there’s a three-day recreational skipper top-up course to the traditional nautical licence course, which delivers the required knowledge for a safe crossing to Sicily, as well as the RADAR ARPA certificate for the career driven officers in charge of a navigational watch. There’s also the master yacht courses alongside a number of safety and medical courses ranging from basic safety to advanced fire fighting – no matter your level, there’s a course waiting to take your skills to the next level.

More importantly is the fact that all courses are designed by seafarers for seafarers, meaning that each and every curriculum is specifically designed to help tackle real-life situations and scenarios out at sea. Malta is the new frontier in the maritime world and the industry is literally on our doorstep – it’s time for you to take advantage of it.

After completing courses at MaritimeMT, you’ll have the confidence and capability to embark on your maritime career, travelling the world and making good money along the way. For those who aren’t ready to take the plunge yet, MaritimeMT is always ready to show you the ropes and help guide you through which course is best suited for you – just get in touch here. Get in touch either via email or phone and set up an appointment to help decide whether a life at sea is the future for you – and if it is, take that first dive into the rest of your life. Tag someone who loves sailing the open seas!