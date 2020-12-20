These Architecture Awards Are Looking For Malta’s Best Interior Designers

From the dazzling and the intricate to the downright jaw-dropping, Malta’s interior design game has come in leaps and bounds over the years and it’s time to celebrate the people who make it happen. The Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards are back to honour the crème de la crème of the island’s architectural and interior designs completed over the past years. Organised by the Planning Authority under the patronage of the President of Malta, these awards are renowned as among the most prestigious in the local sector and nominations are officially open.

If you’re an interior designer, you can enter your projects in two award categories – one for the best interior design of a residential building and another for the best interior design of a commercial or public building. Judges, which include foreign experts, for the residential interior architecture award will be looking for designers who managed to create a beautiful and unique home with the space given to them. They’ll be looking at every detail, from the way sunlight is allowed to shine into the building to the extent air can naturally flow inside the rooms, to all the different materials used to craft a unique home.

Last year's winner of the best Interior Architecture Award for Residential Projects

For some inspiration, last year’s winner was this absolutely gorgeous villa in Birguma, cleverly designed by Forward Architects to sit right on top of a large pool. One can only imagine how romantic a sunset-lit dip can be. A special commendations went to interior design firm Studio Nomad. For the commercial/public building interior architecture category, judges will be accepting a wide range of entries. From schools to chapels and from offices to restaurants, any interior design of a building which wasn’t meant for people to live in can be submitted.

Once again, it’s the most creative and innovative use of space that will count. Last year’s award in this category went to Kenneth Zammit Endrich and Samuel Cassar for the way they managed to convert an old house of character in Rabat with Roman-period remains into a rustic Italian restaurant.

Last year's winner of the best Interior Architecture Award for Commercial or Public Buildings

By maintaining full respect to the building’s heritage, the winners made guests feel like they’re stepping back in time. Special commendations also went to Chris Briffa for his design of the Rolex Boutique in the heart of Valletta and Edwin Mintoff for the way he converted the old British dock building in Cospicua into part of the campus of the American University of Malta. And now the awards are back for 2020, a year that will go down in history for obvious reasons but which shouldn’t only be remembered as an “annus horribilis”. Putting their creative juices to work, Malta’s interior designers managed to design some truly eye-catching spaces, some which are known and others which are yet to emerge from the shadows.

If you designed something you feel the nation deserves to know about, now is really the time to show it off. Winners will not only get a unique sculpture by renowned local artist Kane Cali but also a bronze plaque they can affix on the façade of the winning building, letting everyone who enters know what award it won and who was responsible.