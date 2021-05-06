WATCH: Matalan Malta Has Just Opened Three New Outlets, Including Its First Gozo Store!

One of Malta’s leading clothes and home stores has just opened three new outlets, including the long-awaited opening of the brand’s first Gozo outlet. Matalan the UK franchise, and a family favourite here in Malta, is now open at the Main Street Shopping Complex in Paola, Daniel’s Mall in Ħamrun and Duke’s Shopping Centre in Victoria, Gozo. Known for its awesome deals on everything from swimsuits to casual wear, to home decor and everything in between, you’re sure to find everything you’re looking for at Matalan.

And with summer around the corner now is the time for a shopping spree to make sure you’re all set for the new season. At Matalan not only are you sure to find the latest fashion trends for all the family as well as a wide selection of items to spruce up your home, but you’re also guaranteed to get exactly what you want without breaking the bank.