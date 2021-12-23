WATCH: Here’s What Went Down In The First Episode Of Meet The Employee

Imagine a world where you can build your perfect working conditions. Want to work 3 days in office and 2 remotely? Or, maybe you prefer breakfast delivered to your office desk every day of the week? In this series, we go behind the scenes and pick the brains of some of the most wonderful working-class people. Spanning across various industries, join us as we Meet The Employees. Everyone wishes they had a say in the rules of their workplace, so we are giving them a voice! Answering 19 quick-fire questions, first-up we have Cliff Zammit Stevens, the genius accountant and brilliant vocalist. Leading such a hectic life where he tries to find the balance between working, studying, singing, and just generally living, a suitable working environment is crucial to his lifestyle.

Having a space that allows hybrid working is crucial, especially with all the changes brought about by the pandemic. Businesses need to be prepared for everything and Avenue 77 know this. Providing a scenic route to productivity, this Central Business District located in the heart of Imrieħel has everything you could possibly need. 12,000m2 state-of-the-art office space, retail outlets, super customisable spaces, and flexible serviced office solutions are all under one roof at Avenue 77. With technology, sustainability, and hospitality at their very core, they will make your office feel like home.

Through the innovative Avenue 77 app, you can access your office spaces, be informed of any visitor arrivals, book meetings rooms, and just stay updated with what’s going on. On top of all this, Avenue 77 also offers mobility solutions to suit your needs on any given day. All you need to worry about is starting your day off on the right foot. Boasting an eclectic environment together with a cosy work community, Avenue 77 is the perfect place for employees to truly become themselves and perform to their full potential. At this business park, it’s all about the people. After all, you spend most of your day at work, so why not transform it into a second home? Tag someone who needs a new office space!