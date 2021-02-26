Meet The Music-Loving Business Maestro Leading One Of Malta’s Top Telecommunication Companies

In the modern world we live in today, the mobile phone has become one’s most valuable tool. More importantly, the communication, network and connectivity harnessed in a mobile phone really defines who we are, from our leisurely life to our working habits.

It takes a lot to connect people together and now Tamás Bányai, the man behind one of the island’s most popular telecommunication companies, Epic, is divulging his pearls of wisdom at the helm of a business.

There’s a data bank of knowledge you can extrapolate from the mind of one of Malta’s leading Chief Executive Officers, but these are six things Bányai spoke about that you definitely want to save in your phone’s notepad.

1. A business is built on the right culture…

…and having the right relationships as well. The two cannot be separated and together, they lay the foundation for a healthy and prosperous business.

“A critical element to building a successful team is to have shared values. If you have that, you can do great things,” he said.

2. He owns this saying – my choice, my responsibility

A team is only a team if everyone listens to each other, even the boss. Bányai recognises that input from everyone is important, but at the end of the day, being a CEO means you make the decisions.

What many don’t think about is that your decision is your responsibility and taking ownership of that separates you from the crowd.

3. He thinks work/life balance is a myth

Here’s one thought that will burst your bubble – the work/life balance is a myth…

“If you do work that is meaningful for the right purpose and with the right people, it becomes a very rewarding part of your life and not something against it,” Bányai said.

His advice? Make sure your work is rewarding.