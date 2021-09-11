Beat Your Malta Monday Blues With These New Expanse Games

The well known and loved Meridianbet is back at it again with an offer that is going to literally blow your mind! How does a chance of receiving €500 thanks to Meridianbet’s latest game provider, Expanse Studios, sound?

Head on over to the casino, where for every €20 stake you make on any of the newest Expanse Games , you’ll get a €1 Casino Bonus! This way to play is available from the 6th up until the 26th of September, making it a sublimely special September offer!

Expanse Studios are really broadening the gaming industry’s horizons when it comes to how casino games are played. I mean, just take a look at Pixel Poker… Expanse Games have transformed poker from a boring card game into a digital arcade game which has been transported straight out of the 90s.

If you’re more of a roulette fan, you can spin the wheel on Titan Roulette! You really can’t go wrong with something as classic as roulette. But, if wheels aren’t really your thing, you can head on over to the races with the online Crazy Horses race game! Pick your stallion and strut across the finish line first!

Enjoy any Expanse game and the Expanse Bonus will automatically be added to your account. You will receive all of your bonus credit on Monday by no later than 12pm. Once you’ve used your bonus cash 30 times for the Expanse Games, your bonus cash turns into real cash! The maximum amount you can receive weekly is €50 with the maximum final payment being capped at €500. The cherry on top of the cake is that all of these games can be played from both desktop and mobile, with a Facebook version of them too! Tag someone who should check these games out!