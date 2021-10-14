QUIZ: Take Our Test And Find Out If You Are A Smart Investor In Malta
Money makes the world go round, everyone always wants more of it, but how do you get it? Investing your money is a viable way to make your cash work for you. It’s a form of passive income and with some background knowledge, anyone can learn to invest.
Investing has loads of benefits, but with great power comes great responsibility. There are some risks which investors need to keep in mind when they decide to invest. Potential investors need to make sure that they have read and understood all documents before investing. It is also super important to note that all investments carry risk, and that higher returns usually mean a higher risk.
There are so many terms and details that you have to keep an eye out for, where should you even begin?
To help you figure out if you are ready to embark on this investing journey, Lovin Malta has teamed up with the MFSA (Malta Financial Services Authority) and created a quiz that will help you identify what you need to learn.
No matter if you think you’re the master investor, or just starting out, this quiz will help you gauge your understanding of investing and its terms.
The MFSA has launched an Investor Awareness Campaign where they aim to spread knowledge about financial literacy.
This initiative is done in collaboration with IOSCO and will cover topics ranging from smart investing to sustainable finance. Their goal is to help consumers make informed decisions when it comes to investing their money.
In their campaign, the MFSA together with IOSCO will be sharing useful tips for investors on how to make informed decisions when investing money. The campaign will focus on the concept of sustainable finance to inform consumers on the opportunities of sustainable investments and the importance of considering sustainable goals when investing.
No matter what your quiz score was, you should check out their campaign’s landing page.
This is where you can find advice on how to invest smartly, how to start thinking about investing, and also what to expect when you are investing your money. It also includes a breakdown of all the frequently asked questions which come up when one is thinking about investing.
If you are well-versed in the language of finance, it can act as a refresher for you. On the other hand, if you are completely clueless about the whole process, the MFSA document acts as a great guide that you can use to kickstart your investing journey.
