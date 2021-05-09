WATCH: Celebrating Incredible Mums In Malta, Here’s To All Of You This Mother’s Day

We often think of superheroes as individuals flying around with capes and special powers, but the real hero in our world is the person that brought us into it. It’s Mother’s Day in Malta and we’re taking a moment to celebrate and appreciate everything our mums do to give us the incredible life we live.

We often forget how important our mothers are in shaping our world, from the second we are born to the moment we leave their house for good. The values and principles they instil within us will stay with us wherever we go. A mum is more than just a parent figure, she’s a role model, a support system, a teacher, a friend and the one person you can always count on no matter what. A mum is there when you need her, day and night, whether it be for a lift home after a party or for emotional support after a breakup – they’ll always be by your side. Mum’s are truly there 24/7 – no matter whether you’re miles away or just next door.

That's why it's always so important to stay connected with your mother and let them know that they are special, not just today, but every day of the year. Mums know only one thing – unconditional love. It's a love so strong that you'll never experience it unless you're in that position yourself. A position where you'll sacrifice anything and everything to ensure that your children are safe, secure and happy. It takes a lot to be a mum… but ask any one of them and they will tell you it's totally worth it! So go ahead and pick up that phone and give your mum a call. Give her that extra hug. Tell her how much you love her and how much she means to you because you know that you mean the world to her.