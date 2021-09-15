Mużika Mużika Is Back With An Even Bigger Cash Prize And An Entire TV Show

One of the biggest musical events in the Maltese calendar is back after last year’s success with a bolder festival – and a whole new TV series – due to start in October on TVM. Mużika Mużika brought a slew of incredible Maltese language music to the forefront of cultural life, with tracks from the show still being played today and quickly becoming local classics. A call for the participants of the 2022 edition of the festival is open – and you are invited to take part, if you are ready to take home a total of €20,000 in cash prizes.

Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

Are you a Maltese artist ready to be heard on the big stage? The festival will once again provide major support to all artists, providing a high-end platform to perform on, in front of a national audience. And with incredible visuals to back your vocal performance, this is a brilliant way to get your voice out there and make a serious impact.

Better yet, all performers will be backed by an entire professional orchestra, maximising your musical potential in the best way possible. Your voice will shine like never before.

Photo: Kurt Mizzi

Legends night will also be making a well-welcomed return – and you can work alongside them. During this night, Mużika Mużika participants will have the opportunity to perform alongside well-established veteran artists in the industry.

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

There are impressive cash prizes for the top three performers during the festival. Third place will be awarded €5,000, second place €10,000 and first place will be given a grand total of €20,000 – not too shabby at all. The winning song will also have a professionally shot music video created for it by Festivals Malta as an added bonus.

Photo: Kurt Mizzi

But the fun does not end there. Festivals Malta is currently filming season one of a new television programme, Mużika Mużika – Il-Vjaġġ Ikompli. Set to air this October every Sunday at 5:45pm on TVM. The programme will focus on the journey of a group of upcoming artists between the ages of 16 and 21, as they are coached by various experts in the entertainment industry on how to become professional performers. The winner of this show will automatically become a semifinalist of Mużika Mużika 2022. Season two on the other hand will focus on the semifinalists and will showcase their journey in preparation for the festival. It’s set to be both exciting as well as a compelling watch.

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Online applications are currently open until 15th October, while applications by hand will be possible from 13th to 15th October 2021. And you are absolutely invited – Festivals Malta celebrates diversity and encourages all artists to apply, regardless of the genre of the song, as long as it is in Maltese. Whether you are an established artist in Malta, a new singer-songwriter who has a lot to prove or anywhere in between, get in touch with Mużika Mużika and get ready for what could be the first step of your next big chapter. Tag someone who needs to be a part of Mużika Mużika in 2022!

