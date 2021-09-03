WATCH: Unlock The Latest Trends With Mvintage’s New Line Celebrating Maltese Heritage

Get ready to wear a piece of Maltese heritage with pride this autumn thanks to Mvintage’s latest collection celebrating Il-Muftieħ, Malta’s traditional brass keys. Mvintage is the home of jewellery with a Maltese flair and has quickly become synonymous with transforming tradition into contemporary design. Besides helping you unlock the key to following the latest trends on the island, Il-Muftieħ serves as a helpful reminder that everyone holds the power to free themselves from whatever obstacle is in their way.

II-Muftieħ | Mvintage Accessorising is the key to style 🗝 ✨ Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

And the designs make being patriotic and fashionable as easy as wieħed, tnejn, tlieta. The bold keys stand out among the herd, intertwining an intricate design of yet another beacon of Maltese tradition, patterned tiles. Il-Muftieħ can be your latest statement piece or can double up as a dear totem you’ll never leave the house with. Ahead of this autumn, the iconic keys can be the perfect addition to this season’s look!

And the best part is, the new line has launched just in time for some early Christmas shopping. Il-Muftieħ might just fly off the shelves, so make sure you’re there fast not to miss out. Treat yourself or someone special to Il-Muftieħ from any of Mvintage’s outlets in Iklin, Tigné Point, Valletta, Centreparc, Paola and The Duke’s Gozo. Alternatively, you can also miss out on the hustle and bustle of Malta’s shops by visiting www.mvintage.com and making your purchase online. Tag someone who needs to get their hands on this collection!