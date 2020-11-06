Picture this: You’re holding an important business meeting from your living room while trying to entertain two restless children. It’s no easy feat.

This year has ushered in a whole new era of life – we’ve been forced to integrate most facets of life to our living rooms. From endless zoom meetings, family dinners, tutoring our children – it’s all done on our dining tables.

Multi-tasking and being stuck to our children can be detrimental to our health, so it’s super important to take the time to complete your other tasks – be it running errands outside, spending quality time with your partner or taking some me time.

But who’ll mind the kids? How do you choose a babysitter/childminder?

Here are six essential points to help you chose one.

1. Have they been properly vetted?

If you’re looking to hire a babysitter, it’s essential to make sure they’ve been vetted. This means they should be able to produce a clean and current police conduct and prove they’re not on the sex offender list.