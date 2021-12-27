Someone From Malta Could Start 2022 With €100 Million

2022 is fast approaching and you know what that means. It’s time for you to sign up to the gym, start that journal, and just find ways to better yourself in the new year. With the new year come new opportunities, and Lottoland is embracing this change in style! The Mega 2022 New Year’s Eve Jackpot is an exclusive Lottoland event featuring an incredible €100 million jackpot. Match all 6 numbers to win a 9-figure prize just in time for midnight. As well as the unique one hundred-million-euro top prize, there are more prizes when you match 4 and 5 numbers. What a way to see in the new year!

Betting could not be easier, just pick 6 numbers between 1 and 60. If you’re the only one to match all 6 numbers, you’ll win the exclusive €100 million New Year’s Eve jackpot just before the clock strikes midnight. This draw happens just once a year, so you really don’t want to miss this! Adding even more excitement to New Year’s Eve celebrations, can you think of a better way to start the new year? Each bet on the €100 million Mega 2022 jackpot sells for €5, but all new customers will get to try their luck in this golden lottery for just €1.99! All you need to do is follow these steps: Sign up to Lottoland through this link Click the ‘eye’ icon to pick your numbers You will only be charged €1.99 Happy New Year from the whole team at Lottoland Malta!

The offer must be redeemed by clicking on and signing up through the link provided in the article above. The offer is available to new players only and only redeemable once per player. The promotion expires on 31st December 2021 at 21:59 CET. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions. Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly 18+ For help visit rgf.org.mt