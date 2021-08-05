Share Fusion Food And Progressive Cocktail Concepts At Malta’s Latest Dining Experience

If you’re a meat-lover and have spent some time in Malta, you’ve probably heard a fair deal about Sciacca Grill, the award-winning steakhouse. Well, the people behind Sciacca have just gone and opened a new restaurant in the heart of Paceville, and it’s already promising to be a classic. Noir grants guests a dining experience where you get to select a number of small dishes, fusing and mixing flavours in the process, and pair them with cocktails the restaurant boldly describe as progressive.

A different kind of culinary experience At Noir, you get to taste and share different dishes rather than picking one or two items from a menu. However, the food itself, which Sciacca’s owner Noel Zammit himself had a hand in crafting, is something else entirely. Noir’s small sharing plates include dishes like unusual but extremely tasty-sounding items like traditional Venezuelan cheese sticks (Tequeños), beetroot carpaccio, and traditional Maltese quail – wood smoked, glazed in balsamic strawberry chutney and drizzled with macadamia nuts. You can nibble on a croquette (Noir offers two types – cauliflower or Alaskan crab and fish in a prawn bisque) before biting into a U.S.D.A. beef mini brioche bun and savouring their pan-seared foie gras. Their dynamic food menu caters for everyone from the poshest of pallets to the foodies with tradition at heart, and of course, vegans and vegetarians have not been left out either!

U.S.D.A. Beef mini brioche buns (left), Beetroot carpaccio (right)

And if your mouth is drooling already, wait until you see their main sharing plates. From braised beef cheeks in red wine jus to New Zealand lamb chops and Maltese rabbit belly, Noir have all kinds of delectable meaty dishes. It’s a haven for smoked meat lovers too. From duck breast, salmon and scallops to octopus, mussels, and Mangalica (that’s a Hungarian breed of pig) pork ribs – you name it, and Noir will smoke it up for you. The only problem will be choosing which dishes to order… but of course, Noir’s sharing concept means that won’t even be a problem at all.

24hr House Cured Smoked Salmon (left), Smoked King Prawns with Chilli and Garlic Jam (right)

Cocktails with a concept Noir also prides itself on its range of exquisite cocktails from around the world, and they certainly look like a treat and a half. These cocktails take you aboard the legendary Orient Express, with a different flavourful creation for each stop along it’s route. Perhaps you might want to try out the French Calais Station, consisting of vodka, banana wine, lime, yoghurt, sugar and Pernod. Or else you might want to treat yourself to the Turkish Istanbul Station, which comes with Angostura 7 rum, tequila, apricot brandy, pistachio and cinnamon coffee.

Calais Station (France) (left), Simplon Station (Switzerland) (right)

If you’re a chocolate lover, you’re definitely going to be tempted by the Swiss Simplon Station – coconut washed spiced rum, white chocolate, Mezcal, brownie and espresso. It’s been said that food unites people, and Noir’s original concept is really taking that to the next level. With its central location and strong brand behind it, the newest restaurant on the block is already shaping up to be a go-to place for pre-night out meals, double dates, staff nights out and really all kinds of gatherings. Tag someone who would love to try out Noir!