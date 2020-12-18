Michelin-Star Milied! One Of Valletta’s Fanciest Restaurants Will Elevate Your Festive Feast This Year

There’s nothing better than festive food over the holiday season unless you’re stuck in the kitchen cooking it, of course. Fortunately, there’s a quick and super easy alternative that spares you spending hours in the kitchen cooking and makes way for plenty of time for friends and family. Noni, the Michelin-star restaurant in Valletta, has curated three delectable and mouth-watering menus for three special days over the Christmas holidays.

Credit: Brian Grech

The renowned restaurant has got all your bases covered with high-end festive menus for Christmas Day Lunch, New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year’s Day Lunch. That means all you have to do is show up and you’ll be served some of the most exquisite dishes without a worry in the world as you’ll be at the mercy of the culinary skills of the restaurant’s Michelin-star chefs! And just to give you a taste of what you can expect on one of the three days, here’s a little glimpse at the menu items. And a word of warning, these photos are bound to make your stomach rumble! Christmas Day marks the last big celebration before the end of the year and Noni’s menu is a recipe of great dishes.

Among many things, the Christmas Day menu includes tortellini with crab, bisque and lemon foam.

Here’s a rundown of how a €75 euro per person Christmas Day lunch at Noni will look like… First, you’ll start with snacks from the kitchen, followed by another course which will be a Terrine (with confit rabbit shoulder, liver, fig chutney and toasted brioche) and the tortelloni above…mmm. You’ll then be treated to Wreck Fish (with local prawn, fermented kolhrabi and miso buerre blanc) or dry-aged entrecôte beef, cottage pie and roast onion jus.

And don’t forget about the drinks! A dine-out experience at one of Malta’s best restaurants isn’t complete without a cocktail or two and Noni has a comprehensive list of exactly that.

There won’t be any extravagant celebrations this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fun. The only party that is going to happen on New Year’s Eve is the one in your mouth as you plunge into the eclectic Noni menu served on the night.

Whether you’re a food connoisseur or someone who will eat almost anything, this €150 menu has something for everyone and will leave your taste buds tingling for more…

The New Year’s Eve menu looks slightly different than Christmas Day with Gillardeu Oyster – cucumber, horseradish Chantilly and dill oil – Terrine, Tagliolini and Local Fish. End it all off with Pickled Dates (toasted rice foam and native orange) and a Single Origin Chocolate (with tanka bean, coconut and lime).

And you can always come back for more, that is, the very next day for Noni’s New Year’s Day Lunch for just €75 – what a great start to 2021!

The New Year’s lunch is similar to Christmas Day with the addition of a warm risotto served with smoked cod, preserved lemon and chives. It’s the wholesome, hearty food you need to welcome the New Year…

And you can always top it off with dessert and a drink or two…cheers!

While Noni offers an unmatched dining experience in the heart of Valletta, the Michelin-star restaurant also knows how to bring the good vibes home for just €60.

For those of you who feel uncomfortable dining out amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Noni is not excluding you out and has rolled out its “At Home” Christmas menu, full of its signature dishes that will be delivered to you in the comfort of your abode.

Just make sure to place your order before the deadline, which is 21st December.