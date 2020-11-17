WIN: From BBQs To ACs, This Gżira Store Has Some Crazy Black Friday Steals

COVID-19 might have brought a whole lot of things to a sudden halt, but Black Friday at OK Home certainly is not one of those things. Interestingly enough, the pandemic encouraged this store to rethink its ways, and what the OK Home team came up with is pretty out-of-this-world. From Friday 20th to Sunday 29th November (a whole two weekends), OK Home will be celebrating 100 Hours of Black Friday Offers in a bid to spread out the influx of customers, and ensure safety. The shop will be open on all these days from 9am till 7pm.

If you’d be more comfortable shopping from home, worry not! All discounts will also be reflected on OK Home’s online store – and any purchase over €50 will come with free delivery. OK Home also has some fantastic prizes up for grabs, so make sure you go through the entire article to find out how you can be the lucky winner of a BBQ, air conditioner, or pendant!

Having said that, here are some of our favourite products on offer: 1. A bedroom set at half price

This gorgeous Franziska bedroom set comes with a wardrobe, bed, night cabinet, chest, and wooden base – all for just €900. If you ever needed a sign that it’s time to amp up your bedroom, here it is. 2. Any BBQ you could think of

From a perfectly suitable entry-level BBQ for just €149 to a high-end outdoor kitchen for the seasoned home cook, this Maltese store quite literally has something for everyone. These bad boys will also be delivered straight to your door for free. 3. Pendants and outdoor lights

All lights at OK Home will come with a 20% discount – and there’s a whole range of products to choose from. Whether you’re looking for an elaborate pendant or just some practical outdoor lighting, chances are it’s available at this store. 4. A whole range of soffit lights

OK Home’s supplying practically any soffit lights you could think of – from basic, round downlighter starting at just over €2, to a full-on architectural set-up. Check out the store’s huge range of soffit lights available for delivery. 5. 40 different dining chairs

If you’re somewhat indecisive when purchasing your furniture, you’ll feel right at home at OK Home. With over 40 different designs of dining chairs to choose and with materials ranging from plastic all the way to leather, there’s pretty much something for everyone. They also have a dining chair special offer – only valid for the first 100 chairs sold! The chairs found on offer are brand new to the showroom and have literally just arrived. This 50% discount is just making Black Friday all the more special. 6. Discounted cool stools

Whether you want to create your very own bar at home or transform your kitchen island into a makeshift dining surface, there’s just the stool you need at OK Home. These products also come with a 20% discount! 7. Sofas at half price

Imagine paying €250 for a sofa that costs €600. Impossible, right? Wrong. Benefit from some straight-up crazy offers on OK Home’s extensive range of sofas. Your living room will be feeling super cosy in no time. 8. Some straight-up unique dining tables

OK Home’s range of dining tables have certainly not been excluded from the store’s crazy discounts. Their gorgeous ceramic dining table had its price chopped down to €1,800 from €2,800. 9. Discounted TV units

Give your flat-screen the love it deserves with a sleek new unit. Most of these units also double up as storage units, bringing some much-needed practicality to your house. By the way, these products are being sold at a 20% discount! 10. Affordable designer switches

Bet you didn’t know designer switches were a thing. OK Home’s range of Trendi switches will make sure that every single inch of your home is looking its best. This store’s Black Friday sale will give these fixtures a whopping 20% discount. 11. A range of ceiling fans

OK Home offers both ceiling fans from stock and on order, set to arrive in under four weeks. Most of the fans offered are remote control operated and have integrated light. Some of them also have a winter function which helps push hot air down. Cool, right? 12. British wallpaper

This Maltese store is selling wallpaper from two downright iconic British brands – Graham & Brown and Cole & Son. From vibrant and floral designs to quirky and colourful textures, these wallpapers are bound to make a statement. 13. Decorative wall coverings

If you want to create a truly unique ambiance in your home, Tecnografica’s wall coverings are the way to go. These products fit perfectly in both residential and commercial spaces and will pretty much transform any room they’re placed in. 14. Vertical gardens and green walls

Give your outdoor area a bit of a green touch with OK Home’s range of artificial vertical gardens. This Black Friday, these vertical gardens are getting their prices slashed by 10%. 15. Earth-friendly air conditioners

OK Home’s range of EarthFrost air conditioners work silently but efficiently. These appliances work perfectly for both cooling and heating and boast an amazing A++ rating. If you’re scared all this will come with a hefty price tag, worry not, OK Home’s got that settled too. 16. Discounted pergolas and awnings

OK Home’s remote-controlled pergolas and awnings can be made to measure. You’ll just have to provide the required dimensions and the OK Home team will provide you with a quote. These products are benefiting from a 20% discount this Black Friday, so get buying! 17. Awesome outdoor furniture

Enjoy some family time out in the garden this Christmas whilst lounging on this wonderfully affordable outdoor furniture. All pieces of outdoor furniture are discounted by at least 20% – some selected items are discounted by a whopping 50%! 18. Ornaments and accessories

OK Home’s virtually never-ending range of ornaments and accessories are bound to spice up any room in your house. From sleek clocks and colourful wall decor to ornate vases and candle holders, customers will literally be spoilt for choice. 19. High-quality glassware

This Maltese store imports glassware from the well-renowned Italian brand Bormioli Rocco which has been producing quality products since 1825. Check out Dedalo’s seven-piece whiskey set for only €20. Worth it. But the offers don’t end there! OK Home has three crazy prizes up for grabs; a three-burner BBQ, a pendant, and a 12,000 BTU air conditioner. To be in with the chance of winning one of these prizes, simply write down which prize you’d like to win in the comment section and share the article. What prize would you like to win?

