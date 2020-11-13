One Lucky Person In Malta Can Win €130,000,000 Next Friday

If there’s one thing we all need in the build-up to Christmas, it’s money. And you can have plenty of that with just one lucky draw. A whopping €130 million is up for grabs thanks to the highly-anticipated EuroMillions Superdraw happening on 20th November. And the nine-figure jackpot could very well fall into the hands of one lucky person in Malta. Yes, you can be the next island millionaire!

Christmas has come early with Europe’s biggest jackpot and all you need to do to be in the race to win millions is make your Superdraw bet over on Jackpot.com. And making your bet is as simple as signing up for an account- something that has become second nature in the digital age. When you find your way onto the EuroMillions page, select five numbers between 1-50 along with two Lucky Stars selections ranging from 1-12. If you want to up the ante, you can select as many entries as you would like. Once you’ve had your fill, make sure to complete the transaction and voila, you’re that much closer to become Malta’s next millionaire!

Alternatively, if you’re in it for the thrill and want to try your chance with blind luck – you can opt-in for the QuickPick option which will select random numbers for you. It’s as easy as ABC! And it’s not too far-fetched of a dream either. In fact, two Jackpot.com players have actually won a EuroMillions prize and one of them is residing right here in Malta.