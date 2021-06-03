One Of Europe’s Most Popular Lotteries Is Back: One Lucky Someone In Malta Can Win €130,000,000

After a harsh year, the hotter and longer days of summer offer a chance for everyone to start afresh. But what if you kicked it off by buying a ticket that could change your life forever?

This Friday, your life could change in an instant, as the Euromillions Superdraw, Europe’s most popular lottery game, will give you the chance to bag an enormous €130,000,000 jackpot.

€130,000,000.

Now that would definitely make this a summer to remember.

Euromillions is a favourite on the continent with good reason. It’s super straightforward to play and offers players the biggest jackpot prizes in Europe. Tickets can be purchased in nine different countries in the European bloc, but don’t feel left out if you’re in Malta, dear reader.

All you have to do is log onto the Lotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket courier service, and purchase your tickets there.

You could be the first Maltese person in history to bag all the winnings.

The stars aligned for a lucky winner in Switzerland in February 2021, which saw them take home a record €210 million jackpot. Before that, Superdraw winners have come from France, Spain, the United Kingdom and elsewhere, but none from this Mediterranean island… yet.

Will that change this Friday? It could be up to you.

So, what is the EuroMillions Superdraw exactly?

The Superdraw is a Euromillions draw, so they’re played the same way. The main difference is the super boost of the Superdraw’s jackpot.

The process goes as follows. Open an account at theLotter.com and you can purchase your EuroMillions tickets online, safely and securely.

Simply fill out your EuroMillions Superdraw entries and theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions tickets on your behalf. TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner.

If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified via SMS or email with the amazing news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking.

And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize (minus applicable tax deductions), with no commissions taken!

When you get your Euromillions ticket, you need to choose five main numbers in a 1-50 guess range, as well as two additional numbers, called Lucky Stars, in a 1-12 guess range.

Then, come June 4th, if your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the EuroMillions draw, you win the EuroMillions jackpot of €130,000,000.

If you’re not the winner who takes it all home, don’t fret just yet, because there are 12 secondary prizes for partial matches, meaning your chances of winning are even better.

Playing the €130 million EuroMillions Superdraw is as simple as clicking a mouse. Just make sure that you don’t miss this special event by purchasing your official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online today at theLotter.com. Who knows, you might win the Superdraw jackpot in Malta!