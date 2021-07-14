Bringing The Future Home! This Maltese Appliance and Furniture Store Has A Fresh New Look

One of the island’s leading high quality domestic appliances stores is rebranding and taking a major leap forward while building on everything its loyal customers already loved about it. Oxford House is a household name in Malta, renowned for their high quality products, stylish design and innovation, all while providing peace of mind for their clients. And they are unveiling their ultramodern four-storey showroom for home lovers. From bedrooms to kitchens to appliances and even office design, Oxford House have all the key areas covered. And on 14th July, Oxford House launched its new brand identity, with a visit from the Prime Minister who inaugurated their new showroom following a major investment. ✨ 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬… 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤! ✨ ✨ 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬… 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤! ✨ As a family-owned business, we have always been proud of our Maltese heritage, our culture and beauty of our Island. This beauty is seen in family relationships, in the blue waters of the Mediterranean sea that surrounds us, and Malta’s evolution into a modern and vibrant country.We have played an important part in helping different generations of Maltese families to choose 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐬 and 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, that transmit beauty, modern luxury and comfort.Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐘 offers a fresh design to reflect our passion and commitment to helping them create the home and workspace of their dreams.Thank you for living the brand with us…. it will only get better.#BrandNewLook #RefurbishedShowroom #LogoRefresh #Rebranding #OxfordHouse #OH #OHAppliances #OHKitchens #OHLiving#OHOffice Posted by Oxford House Ltd Malta on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Oxford House has a fresh new look. Their new rebrand includes not only a shiny, futuristic new showroom filled with the swankiest of home appliances, but their logo has also undergone a glow up to better suit today’s market. Their clean, modern-yet-classic new logo, paired with a new sophisticated colour palette, has elevated their brand identity whilst retaining those brand values which have made Oxford House the trusted name it is today.

Comfort is key to everything they do. The theme of comfort runs deeply through Oxford House, and can be seen through their choice of highly-innovative products.

Stylish, modern and innovative

Their new showroom features brands such as Bosch, NEFF, Nobilia and Steelcase, which speaks volumes for the approach Oxford House has to providing special products. But it isn’t just about the brands – their well-trained personnel are there to provide customers with the best solutions for the client’s needs and space. And don’t worry about any issues arising after purchase – Oxford House are renowned for their after-sales service, where the team will treat you like a person, and not a number, giving you the care you deserve.

And to celebrate, they’re extending their opening hours for two days only and unveiling a new live kitchen that you absolutely need to check out. Everyone’s invited to enjoy the refurbished vibe on July 15th and 16th while taking advantage of the newly-extended hours till 9pm. Even cooler is the fact that Chef Gary Falzon will be treating the public to some delicious cooking for free in the new live kitchen, so you can snack and nibble as you explore the ultramodern showroom. And you can now schedule your bedroom and kitchen consultations with the experts with ease. Oxford House has launched a new and improved e-commerce website which features a nifty booking functionality. You can now book bedroom and kitchen consultations from the comfort of your home and be provided a bespoke service by their consultants – click here to get your booking on.

“We strive for excellence in customer service and high-quality craftsmanship, as we remain rooted in our humble beginnings, to guarantee peace of mind and comfort for our clients and community at large.”

And you definitely do not want to be missing out on Oxford House’s summer sales and package deals. Been thinking of changing your kitchen appliances lately? Then these new summer sales may be exactly what you need. Not only that, but Oxford House has also created package deals that first time home buyers can take advantage of, decking out their home in some of the company’s top brands.

Whether it’s outstanding service and support, high-quality appliances or a personalised customer experience, Oxford House may be the place you are looking for. And with it’s rebranding done and dusted, all you need to do is pass by and select your future. Tag someone who needs to take you to Oxford House ASAP!