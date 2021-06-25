This Paceville Headshop Is Celebrating 8 Years By Giving Away €100 Of Goodies

One of Malta’s coolest head shops has just hit eight years of serving smokers and tokers on the island and are giving away €100 worth of some dope gear and accessories to celebrate! Mom & Pop in Paceville, by Morovia Ltd, is the island’s one-stop shop for everything weed and youth culture related. From the latest high-quality RAW products to the most insane Rick & Morty-branded bongs to an incredible range of grinders, papers and focus lights, this place is a must-visit for anyone into alternative smoking in Malta – and here’s why. Located in the heart of Paceville, the head shop has made a name for itself over the years by being on the forefront of cannabis culture on the island.

Apart from stocking the latest items and accessories, they’ve also teamed up with a number of leading local organisations, like the pro-cannabis lobby group ReLeaf, whose merch can be picked up from Mom & Pop if you want to show your support for Malta’s activist community. Or, you could just get this cool donut tray to impress your friends while tricking them into thinking you brought some munchies with you when you visit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOM & POP (@momandpop.mt) Apart from having a wide range of superb products, they’ve also slashed their prices on all spirits as well, if that’s more your vibe.

As the official partners of RAW, one of the hottest brands in smoking culture, they offer a wide range of their Natural Smoking Papers, with over 200 different RAW products on their shelves! You can grab some of the latest available RAW apparel, including items from the new RAW Rolling Papers Collection including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, pouches and bags, jewellery and other accessories.

And they know how to treat their loyal customers right. Mom & Pop, as the name suggests, is all about friendly, informed and instant service, and want to show their customers just how appreciated they are. They offer a Loyalty Card where you’ll get one golden leaf for every €10 spent. Once you get 15, you’ll be given a sweet €20 voucher to spend as you wish – not bad for a random bonus.

They also post monthly flyers announcing what’s next on the menu, with a voucher for €5 given alongside it. Possibly best of all is the fact that the place is run by like-minded and expert staff, who are more than happy to guide you through the wide selection of items they have on offer. The store is open from 11am till late, so don’t worry about them closing before you get to hit them up.

They also have a competition running right now and here’s how to enter: All you have to do is follow Mom & Pop on Instagram and you’ll automatically be included in a random lottery for the Mom & Pop 8th Anniversary Set, worth over €100. The winner will be contacted by Mom and Pop in the following weeks to be informed on how to get their prize. Whether you are looking for some of the latest cannabis gear on the market, need to stock up on papers or want to chat with members from the smoking community, hit up Mom & Pop in Paceville – just don’t forget your lighter.

