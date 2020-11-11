Colour Your World! This Paint Shop In Malta Is Giving Away €10k Worth Of Appliances

If there’s one thing that can really bring a room together, it’s a fresh lick of paint – but not just any paint, pretty much one of the best selling paint brands in the United States. Though it might be somewhat cheaper in the short run, a big bucket of low-quality paint will come back to haunt you in a couple of years’ time; just wait till your walls and apertures start to fade or peel! Here’s a look at how you can get your hands on some of the best paint available on the island and win some crazy gifts at the same time!

Colour of the year 2021: Aegean Teal

To put it all into perspective, Benjamin Moore is basically the Ferrari of paints, at the price of a Volkswagen! Not only does this luxury paint come in a quasi-never ending range of colours, but it’s also extremely easy to apply and offers superior coverage, as well as being anti-mould, which comes in quite handy on the Maltese islands!

This means that money-wise, you’ll be far better off getting your hands on a hearty bucket of Benjamin Moore, because once you splash it over your walls, rest assured it won’t be going anywhere. Apart from their insane durability, some of these paints are also washable and scrubbable. So it’s no longer the end of the world when your kid scribbles all over your house – clean walls are just a scrub away! And if you’re in need of coating your exterior apertures these also come with a limited lifetime warranty…

Now, onto the prizes. This booming brand is giving away €10,000 worth of Beko household goods to 50 lucky winners – yes, €10,000, we can’t believe it either. All you have to do to be in with the chance of getting your hands on some complimentary appliances is spend at least €50 on Benjamin Moore products at Grech & Ellul’s Naxxar, Paola, or Gozo outlets.

It really doesn’t get much easier than that. If you spend between €50 and €99 on any Benjamin Moore products this month (up until 28th November), you’ll receive a blue ticket, putting you in with the chance of winning anything from a coffee machine, slow cooker, or toaster. On the other hand, if you spend more than €100 on Benjamin Moore products in that same time span, you’ll receive a red ticket, putting you in with the chance of winning some heavy weight appliances; we’re talking fridges, LED TVs, cookers and ovens, and dishwashers to name a few.