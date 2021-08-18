Decades Of Happy Developers: This IT Company Is Growing Their Malta Team

A rising US software company are expanding internationally and looking for talented Maltese developers to join their ever-expanding team. Parallels have built a solid reputation for themselves in the 15 countries they already operate in – and it’s no surprise when you look at the details. Founded in Bellevue, Washington, in 1999, the company specialises in software that lets users run Windows and macOS X “in parallel” on a single machine, hence the name. The company has been going from strength to strength over the years, and here are some reasons you might need to check them out if you are a budding developer looking to start a new chapter.

They are already based in 15 key countries. You’ll be joining over 800 colleagues based in a number of leading countries including the United States, Malta, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China, Russia and Australia. Having grown more than 30% a year over the past five years, It’s the perfect time to jump aboard with Parallels and grab your own slice of the action.

They are all about treating their employees well. As a member of their team, you can be sure that your mental muscles will be well flexed as you undergo complex and interesting tasks. You’ll learn all about world-class software development processes which will set you above the rest and grant you valuable experience within the industry. But it’s not all work and no play, Parallels are strong believers in a healthy work-life balance. They boast a strong corporate culture alongside modern workplaces, which has helped the company develop a solid support system for their expert IT team. And if you’re the type of person who works better from their home office, Parallels also offer some remote work opportunities.

They pride themselves on offering a variety of resources for developers to take advantage of. Parallels offers a competitive programme of benefits alongside good compensation to ensure their employees are supported at all times to bring their A game. You’ll be working with cool coworkers from around the world, keeping you up to date with the latest as well as directly exposing you to fresh and exciting ideas.

They’ve been in Malta for 16 years. Parallels hit our shores about six years ago when they acquired 2X, a local company developing software to deliver applications and desktops running on Windows servers to a variety of remote client including Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, Android and Web browsers. The already-10-year-old company joined forces with Parallels, becoming their primary developer and making them both stronger together. And the rest, as they say, is history.

It’s the perfect place for developing your career in IT. Competing with big names such as Microsoft, VMware or Citrix on flagship products is both fun and professionally rewarding, meaning you can affect consumers globally in a real ways. Parallels is all about simplicity over complexity. While other companies may get caught up trying to simplify things only to over-complicate them, Parallels have become experts at efficiency. By focusing on their strengths over the competition, they are able to offer a unique product that consumers love.

They dare to be different and think outside the box and your skills will expand as you grow in the stimulating Parallels environment. If you are looking for the next big step in your IT career and are looking to join part of a global company, Parallels may be exactly what you are looking for. Check out the following link to find out more about how to start your career at Parallels.