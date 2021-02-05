WATCH: Shark At The Point!? Hunt For Your New Looks With This Stylish Menswear Brand

It’s all about sustainability and style this year and for the men on this island, there’s one shop where you can find both. Paul & Shark, the home of casual and cool sportswear for men, has arrived at D Mall in Tigne Point which means it’s time to restyle your wardrobe. It’s all about D Mall, a new level zero branch of Tigne Point where you’ll find most of the Dizz Group brands, and the latest one to call it home is Paul & Shark. In fact, Paul & Shark is ready to make its Sliema store the stomping grounds for fashion and is making this its flagship store… … which means you can expect the latest fashion trend to come from this branch – take note! With spring around the corner, this is the shop to pick your new seasonal outfits with a range of menswear that boasts unparalleled style coupled with an eco-friendly design, so that you hit all your 2021 shopping goals.

Paul & Shark has outdoor fashion perfectly suited for the Maltese way of life, whether it be spending a day out at sea or a night in a Valletta wine bar. From cosy polos to sleek sailor jackets to keep you warm at sea…

…to colourful swimwear to switch into if you do decide to take a dip.

There’s also shorts and sweatshirts for a bright sunny day…

…and stylish shirts and a good pair of classic denim jeans for those date nights.

Paul & Shark has it all. For the lads out there, shopping has never been easier. The luxury Italian sportswear has cool written all over it and not just because of its reputable name. Paul & Shark is leading the way for a sustainable fashion future in Malta by remaining committed to the environment through its project, Save The Sea. Paul & Shark’s Save The Sea project hits particularly close to home and the environment is something everyone on the island is conscious about.

The luxury sports clothes line uses recycled polyester filaments for its range of clothing, derived from post-consumer plastic bottles found at sea – super sustainable and innovative. That means, by wearing the luxury brand, you’re not only symbolising style and fashion but sustainability too. And at the end of the day, what you’ll be getting is one of the finest products out there. A Paul & Shark piece of clothing is super durable, insulated and organic and perfect for any occasion or adventure. With the future looking bright and outdoor adventures on the horizon, there’s no better time to spice up your wardrobe than now. Luckily, for the men who don’t like to spend a day shopping, you can find everything you need for every occasion at Paul & Shark. Tag someone who needs a new wardrobe!