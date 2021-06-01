WIN: Feel Your Best This Summer With Piccinino’s Newest Swimwear Line

After a year of clouds, a bright hot ray of hope has landed: summer 2021 is here. It’s time to dust off your summer wardrobes and think about what swimwear you’ll be donning as you hit the beach.

Lucky for you, Piccinino has got you covered with the freshest swimsuits for every island adventure.

Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry. Here are seven kinds of Piccinino’s swimwear for every kind of gal.

1. Tropical bliss

As modelled by: Miss Universe Malta herself, obviously.

Let’s start off bold. This daring one-piece is a jungle dream, perfect for a girl who loves a fashion-forward piece and isn’t afraid to put herself out there. Just imagine yourself in this suit, jumping into the crystal blue waters of Blue Lagoon and drying off with a cocktail in hand. Gorgeous.

2. Pin-up perfection

As modelled by: Sarah

This block-colour two-piece is for anyone drawn to all things classically romantic. Find this bodacious babe listening to 50’s jazz records and preparing old-fashioned cocktails poolside with rollers in her hair.

Alexa, play Peggy Lee.

3. Itty bitty pink bikini

As modelled by: Guilia

This tiny hot pink set is for any girl who is confident, sexy and isn’t afraid to show it. She’s a party animal and always down for a good time: the first to jump into the water and the last to call it a day on the dance floor. No matter your body type, this bikini is about the vibe.

4. One-piece wonder

As modelled by: Yanika

Who says one-piece swimsuits are playing it safe? This sultry black piece is ideal if you’re looking to turn heads. It’s also super versatile: wear it to that new lido in the day and dress it up with some shorts and heels to claim the night.

5. Orange you glad she came?

As modelled by: Kim

If there’s one colour that captures Malta’s summers, it’s a bright, fun shade of orange. This set is great for all you beach bums out there, who are right back in the water as soon as winter turns to spring. Bubbly, carefree and addicted to the sun, there’s a reason orange is the new black.

6. Florals forever

As modelled by: Lizzy

Contrary to many fashion spreads, florals aren’t just for spring. This two-piece is a mix of flowers and animal prints, so it’s ideal for all you bold trendsetters out there. It’s also great for those summer family get-togethers – as well as the hottest parties.

7. Leopard goddess

As modelled by: Natalya

Speaking of animal prints, this two-piece is for babes who ooze major sex appeal. Because really, what’s hotter than leopard print? Not only is the print gorgeous, but the long straps can also be tied around your waist just like Natalya does, an added bonus for those that live for well-thought-out details.

Whatever your summer style, Piccinino has got you covered.

And now the fun part, you and a friend can win a €50 voucher each from Piccinino. All you have to do is tag your bestie in the comments and like Piccinino’s Facebook and follow their Instagram account. We will pick a winner on the 14th June.

We’ve all been taking care of each other inside for months, and now it’s time to relax outside and celebrate our bodies in the sun. Whether by the pool, in Malta’s countless beaches or hidden gems, grab some Piccinino swimwear for every adventure.

Head over to one of their stores in Mosta, The Point Tigne, Paola or Valletta or check out their eye-catching styles on Instagram.

Summer starts now, getting shopping!