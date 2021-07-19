These Bites Hit Right! Pizza Hut Gives Free Nutella Dessert To All Who Order On Wolt

With so many different pizzerias offering delivery services nowadays, the agony of choice is real. So why not make it easier and go for the option that is literally offering you a free Nutella treat? That’s right, Pizza Hut Malta has teamed up with Wolt to offer customers a free plate of Nutella San Francisco Bites with every order.

There are no strings attached – all you need to do is use your Wolt app to order a meal from any Pizza Hut outlet across the island, claim your Wolt special from the top of the menu and wait for your delivery driver to arrive. After all, we all need a cheat meal now and again, and if we’re going to spoil ourselves, we might as well go the whole hog – especially if we don’t even need to feel guilty about overspending.

And let’s be honest – when it comes to fast food, Pizza Hut is at the very top of the pack. Who doesn’t love biting into hot Cheesy Crust dough or gorging on Pizza Hut breadsticks? If you’re feeling adventurous, Pizza Hut has also recently rolled out a Mexican range of meals, including two new pizzas and Doritos Cheezy Nachos as a starter.

So just kick your legs back, whip out your phone and consider your weekend plans sorted. This is part of a series of Wolt Offers from restaurants, each offering a different variety to enjoy from their restaurants. Tag someone who loves Nutella!