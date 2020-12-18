د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Stroll, Sip, And Shop! There’s Something For All The Family At This Sliema Hotspot

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Maltese Pjazza. Three words synonymous with everything Malta has to offer – whether that’s a sense of community, relaxation, or bustling activity. Sliema’s Pjazza Tigné  offers all of that and more.

Nestled right at the tip of Sliema, this iconic square is the perfect venue for a day out with your family and friends.

There’s an endless list of things to get up to. It’s a great destination for shopping too, with a selection of the trendiest clothing brands to a diamond boutique store.

And there’s more than enough for the kids too, with a children’s shop that would make any young tot gleam with joy.

A non-stop rush throughout a shopping centre that offers so much makes the hours fly by – often times at the expense of an empty stomach. Fret not because Pjazza Tigné  has some of the best eateries the island has to offer.

So whether you’re looking to carbo-load before another trip down retail avenue or a much-needed escape in one of the country’s premier open spaces, Pjazza Tigné  has you covered.

Better yet, Pjazza Tigné is tucked away from Sliema’s bustling traffic, providing a welcome respite to relax over coffee with friends. Sometimes a good conversation is all you need to turn your day around.

Life inside the Pjazza is not limited to just the square. After lunch, take a stroll around the panoramic views of the Tigné peninsula with Malta’s capital city, Valletta, standing magnificently in the background.

It’s a short walk that showcases the best Malta has to offer – with historic vistas and quaint harbours dominating the view. You can even see Mdina if you look close enough!

The best part is – there’s loads of parking underground. Why spend hours looking for a parking place when the perfect spot for you to spend a day out with the whole family is just a stone’s throw away?

So make sure you get down to Pjazza Tigné  to transform your day. With large open spaces, amazing shopping, and perfect spots for relaxation – it should be a no-brainer.

Tag someone who needs to get down to Pjazza Tigné 

READ NEXT: Gift Like No Other: This Bulgari Watch Is As Impressive As You Can Get This Christmas

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK