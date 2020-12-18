WATCH: Stroll, Sip, And Shop! There’s Something For All The Family At This Sliema Hotspot
The Maltese Pjazza. Three words synonymous with everything Malta has to offer – whether that’s a sense of community, relaxation, or bustling activity. Sliema’s Pjazza Tigné offers all of that and more.
Nestled right at the tip of Sliema, this iconic square is the perfect venue for a day out with your family and friends.
There’s an endless list of things to get up to. It’s a great destination for shopping too, with a selection of the trendiest clothing brands to a diamond boutique store.
And there’s more than enough for the kids too, with a children’s shop that would make any young tot gleam with joy.
A non-stop rush throughout a shopping centre that offers so much makes the hours fly by – often times at the expense of an empty stomach. Fret not because Pjazza Tigné has some of the best eateries the island has to offer.
So whether you’re looking to carbo-load before another trip down retail avenue or a much-needed escape in one of the country’s premier open spaces, Pjazza Tigné has you covered.
Better yet, Pjazza Tigné is tucked away from Sliema’s bustling traffic, providing a welcome respite to relax over coffee with friends. Sometimes a good conversation is all you need to turn your day around.
Life inside the Pjazza is not limited to just the square. After lunch, take a stroll around the panoramic views of the Tigné peninsula with Malta’s capital city, Valletta, standing magnificently in the background.
It’s a short walk that showcases the best Malta has to offer – with historic vistas and quaint harbours dominating the view. You can even see Mdina if you look close enough!
The best part is – there’s loads of parking underground. Why spend hours looking for a parking place when the perfect spot for you to spend a day out with the whole family is just a stone’s throw away?
So make sure you get down to Pjazza Tigné to transform your day. With large open spaces, amazing shopping, and perfect spots for relaxation – it should be a no-brainer.
