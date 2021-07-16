Finger-Licken-Popcorn-Chicken! Get A Free Box With Every Wolt Delivery

Chicken Popcorn is an iconic treat that many doubtlessly have fond memories of. They are perfect snacks both alone and with friends. For those yearning to sate their chicken popcorn desires, KFC is offering a fantastic special offer of a free box of Chicken Popcorn with each Wolt Delivery order.

KFC already offers an amazing array of boxes, buckets and sides to share among your friends and while it is amazing to have these orders already – adding chicken popcorn to top it all off is definitely the cherry on top.

So, whether you are looking for some late-night nibbles or want to share a meal with your friends for a movie night at home, you can enjoy chicken popcorn in the best kind of scenario. Couple it with a few delicious fried chicken buckets or even combine it with their meal boxes and you’re definitely in for a great treat. All you need to do is make sure to claim your Wolt Special offer at the top of the KFC Menu.

This offer is part of a series of Wolt Offers from restaurants, each offering a different variety to enjoy from their restaurants. Tag someone who’d love this offer!