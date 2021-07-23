24-Hour Kiosk With All The Perks: Welcome To The Future Of Dry-Cleaning In Malta

Laundry: it’s a task we all begrudgingly do. While it can be a nightmare, the island’s most prominent dry-cleaning company is upping the game with Malta’s first-ever 24-hour kiosk. Introducing Portughes’s tech-savvy Laundry Kiosk. Say goodbye to waiting in long queues at Dry Cleaning outlets – Portughes’s new concept, located in the heart of Tal-Ibraġġ, promises to make these life admin tasks a (beautifully scented) breeze. The convenience of accessing such services on literally any day of the week and at any time of day is what sets this place apart from the others. Whenever you need your dry cleaning done, you can now get it done. You don’t need to wait until the outlet opens because it’s constantly open! With busy daily lives and ever-changing schedules, it can feel impossible to ‘make it in time’ before stores close sometimes. With the new Portughes outlet, you can go to work and run your errands without racing against time to make it before your dry cleaners shut. Phew! What a relief.

With three simple clicks, you can have your dry cleaning done, sorted and ready to be picked up at the store. Basically, once you download their app and make an account, their high-tech machine will drop a bag for you to fill with your dirty laundry, you can drop your dirty garments in a deposit box and book them in to be cleaned. And fret not! There is an instructional video on how to use the machines which can be found at the outlet, making it a super easy and stress-free experience. Your order will then be sent to the HQ of the dry cleaning pros at Portughes, who will inspect it and request payment via their app. In other words, with a few taps on your phone, you can complete payment and pick up your washing in the following days. Your laundry will be ready within three to seven days (according to the conditions of the order), but don’t worry, they’ll notify you about when to pick up your order via the app too. Talk about convenience! Speaking of convenience, all your credentials can be kept on the app – so your next order will be settled in a matter of seconds. Their super-sleek Ibraġġ kiosk also functions as a luxurious self-service launderette.

Forget all you know about laundrettes and say hello to Portughes’s fresh new concept. This self-service launderette has got all your laundry needs covered and more. Besides top-notch washing machines and dryers for clothing and quilts, it’s got a gorgeous lounge area that’s full of perks. The kiosk is fully air-conditioned to beat that Malta heat, has free WiFi, charging ports for your phones and laptops as well as drinks, snacks, and coffee machines.

This means you can get some work done or be entertained while your clothes get the TLC they deserve. Awesome! The store opens for laundry between 7:00 to 21:00 from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays. Meanwhile, the new automated dry cleaning services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! When it comes to intimates, clothes and bedding, it’s best to leave it to the professionals. Portughes has been in the business for a century, and are always on the prowl for pioneering ideas like these. Therefore, you can rest assured that you’re getting the best service possible. Tag someone who needs to know about this service!