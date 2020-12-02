WIN: This Maltese Online Store Is Giving Away €500 Worth Of Products Just In Time For Christmas

Christmas is practically synonymous with huge shopping sprees, but thanks to COVID-19, that might not be possible this year… But whilst trips to the mall will be sorely missed, there’s still one awesome way you can get all your Christmas shopping done from the lush comfort of your home. Maltese online store ProductToday is practically an entire digital shopping mall – and chances are you’ll find all the gifts you were thinking of buying from this one place. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, any products you purchase will get delivered straight to your door – how’s that for convenience? This place is also giving away some incredible prizes for Lovin Malta’s readers, but before we spill the tea about this crazy competition, here’s a little bit about the plethora of products on offer at ProductToday. Let’s start off with the store’s fashion section; ProductToday has tens upon tens of different watch brands for both men and women. Just in case you were wondering, yes, they’re all branded. From Guess and Michael Kors to Armani and Ted Baker – there’s pretty much a wristwatch for everyone at ProductToday.

But the store’s fashion stock doesn’t end there! Check out the healthy range of sunglasses and fashion jewellery available on this nifty website. Whatever your style and whatever your budget – rest assured ProductToday will help you kick your outfit up a notch. And that’s not all – up next is ProductToday’s incredible line of perfumes and cosmetic products. Look and smell your best this festive season with ProductToday’s luscious selection of perfumes and colognes. A quick browse through this category will get you feeling like you’re walking through an airport’s duty-free section in the best way possible.

But there’s more to self-care than just spraying perfume… Keep your skin looking as youthful as possible with ProductToday’s range of hydrating, anti-wrinkle, and moisturising creams. This online store also stocks a number of make-up essentials. Feeling and looking your best has never been easier. Speaking of looking your best – ProductToday’s got a number of highly-discounted hair products and beauty treatments up for grabs. We’re talking hair dryers, electric massagers, and razors, amongst many other things.

Thinking of buying the tech-lover in your life one hell of a Christmas present? Wait! Make sure to check out the massive deals on ProductToday’s electronics section before wasting your money on some needlessly expensive gadget. This section is pretty much any gadget geek’s dream come true. Offering pretty much anything from top-notch headphones and nifty e-scooters to bluetooth speakers and sleek smartwatches – ProductToday will certainly not leave you feeling disappointed.

Now it wouldn’t really be Christmas without some top-notch decorations… And you can find plenty of those on ProductToday’s homeware section! There’s plenty of other tools, gadgets, and everyday items you’re bound to use around the house available on this online store. Now that we’re talking about homeware… Kick your cooking game up a notch this holiday season with some help from ProductToday’s huge range of kitchen utensils and gadgets.

Impress your loved ones with a lovely espresso from one of ProductToday’s affordable coffee machines or wake your significant other up with some freshly-squeezed orange juice straight out of an electric juicer, courtesy of this very same website. And after your massive Christmas lunch, why not consider heading out for a quick run? If you find yourself short on activewear, check out ProductToday’s huge range of sports products which will easily make that post-lunch speedwalk a tad easier.

Last but surely not least, what would Christmas be without a couple of neatly-wrapped toys for the young ones? Check out ProductToday’s range of colourful toys and games and make your kid’s dream Christmas come true. Now, about that competition… One lucky reader will be winning a whopping €500 gift card to spend on the products section of this online store.

One lucky reader will be winning a whopping €500 gift card to spend on the products section of this online store.

