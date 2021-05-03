Where Would You Fit In? 6 Types Of Property Buyers And Their Ideal Maltese Localities

The time has come: you’re about to take the plunge and find the right vendor to help you purchase a property. It may be your first property, it may be your fourth – but depending on your preferences, the town or village you choose could make or break the entire decision. And even more importantly, working with the perfect vendor can be the difference between your dream experience and a nightmare. Whether you are into peaceful surroundings, have a constant urge to shop or desperately need to be placed near a church so its bells can reveal the current time to you every 15 minutes, who you are will determine where you probably should live. So we partnered up with the experts over at NinetySix Real Estate to find out more about certain Maltese localities, and who would fit into them. Here are six personality types and the perfect localities for them.

1. The Cosmopolitan We recommend: Sliema, St Julian’s and Valletta Malta may be a chill island (for the most part) but when it gets going, it’s got the hustle and bustle to match any busy city. If you’re the type of person who needs to get the latest clothing, loves being surrounded by business and is always raring to go, then these localities are right up your street.

Sliema

2. The Country Type We recommend: Gozo, Mqabba and Dingli As hectic as Malta’s roads can be, some areas taken up by construction, there are some spectacular towns and regions that are as green as can be. Walking through these towns, you get a sense of what Malta may have been like 100 or 200 years ago… practically frozen in time, you can even hear the locals speaking in a special dialect that you’ll only find there. Best of all, the team over at NinetySix Real Estate will be able to guide you to some of the best hidden secrets on the island.

Gozo

3. The Sporty Spice We recommend: Marsascala and Mellieħa If sports is your priority, then you’ll need access to boulevards and beaches. Being an island, swimming is easily accessible from some key points, making keeping in shape easier than you’d imagine. But if running is more your style, don’t fret – these localities have some beautiful running areas overlooking scenic routes that will get the blood pumping in the morning.

Mellieħa

4. The Heritage Lover We recommend: Lija, Birgu and Naxxar One of Malta’s greatest assets has to be the island’ traditional festas – and if you haven’t yet experienced one, boy are you missing out. Colours, music and marches abound as the entire town comes out to celebrate a patron saint in one of the most Mediterranean scenes you could ever imagine. And funnily enough, some of the most important festas can happen in the quaintest, cutest and quietest towns around.

Birgu

5. The Suburban Goddess We recommend: Madliena, Swieqi and Attard A little bit of privacy and space can do a soul good. You’re the type of person who needs a bit of quiet time, preferably in your villa with a cocktail by the pool once the kids are out. If these three towns aren’t bougie enough for you, there’s always Tal-Ibraġġ… if you’ve got the budget, of course.

Attard

6. The Foodie We recommend: Mosta and Rabat Centrally located, these two large towns are renowned for the mix of cultures you can find in their streets, which means one thing – a whole lot of incredible, international food. And in the off-chance you don’t find your favourite Nepalese combo for take-out, don’t even worry – practically every restaurant in Malta delivers to those two towns as well, so you’re always sorted for delicious goodies.

Mosta

The thing is, navigating through the different dynamics and circumstances you'll find in different regions of Malta can be a real headache, and you definitely want some expert help before you make any major decisions.

