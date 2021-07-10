QUIZ: These 5 Questions Will Tell You If You’re Risk-Ready for Online Banking in Malta

Internet banking is no longer the future of banking – it’s the present, and with good reason. No longer do you have to design your day around your bank’s opening hours and wait in a queue to get served; many banking services are now accessible 24/7 through your laptop, mobile, tablet or any other device.

People who remember the old system can tell you that this isn’t just an improvement; it’s a quantum leap forwards. Do you think you know all there is to know about online banking? Lovin Malta has teamed up with the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) with a quiz testing your knowledge about it and tricks to keep yourself secure.

The MFSA is launching a campaign on online banking, aimed at informing consumers of the many features of online banking. And there are certainly many features… At the most basic level, you can check how much money you have in your bank accounts without having to journey to an ATM. However, you can also manage your loans and investments, check the status of your debit and credit cards, and receive a bank statement on the spot if you need to look back at recent transactions and income. Crucially, internet banking has also transformed the way we can transfer money to third parties – be it a friend or a partner or the repayment of debt such as a utility bill or a loan.

Basically, it’s a huge time-saver, allowing you to be flexible with the time you need to allocate to manage your own money. What about security though? Online banking is actually extremely safe and it has to be so by law – banks aren’t allowed to offer internet banking to their clients unless they implement top-notch security measures, and update them when necessary, to safeguard their money. Of course, there are additional security measures you should take yourself – things like not making your password too obvious and not using public Wi-Fi when banking digitally. Online banking is undoubtedly the greatest development to hit the banking sector in decades, a technology that removes the act of banking from the confines of a physical bank and gives more flexibility to consumers. And it’s still a relatively new technology, so the chances are it will only develop further in the near future. The MFSA has not only realised the potential of online banking, but it’s actively tapping into it – ensuring that the people of Malta are fully cognizant of the benefits it can offer, and the way this technology can revolutionise their banking experience for good.

